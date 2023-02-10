Don’t want to make your own Super Bowl snacks? Here’s what some restaurants are offering.

Puritan & Company The restaurant in Cambridge will be offering a $65 game day party pack to-go for three to four people, so you can quickly pick up food before hunkering down at home. The pack will include a 12-piece shrimp cocktail with St. Elmo cocktail sauce, 12 dry-rubbed wings with buffalo and cilantro sauces, 12 lamb meatballs with feta and cucumber sauce, chips with pimento dip and crab rangoon dip, eight Parker House rolls with garlic parsley butter, and six cookies. Customers can pre-order the packs now for pick up from 3–5 p.m. on Sunday. Feb. 12, 3–5 p.m. $65. Puritan & Company, 1166 Cambridge St., Cambridge. eventbrite.com

Even though the Patriots won’t be playing in the Super Bowl this year, the game is still a great excuse to gather with friends, watch some football, and enjoy some classic game-day food. Restaurants around Boston are ready with special menu items like wings, nachos, and biscuits, whether you want to rush home or stay and watch the game with fellow Super Bowl enthusiasts. Here are some places to check out for Sunday’s game.

Advertisement

Buttermilk & Bourbon Another easy pick-up option is Buttermilk & Bourbon, which will have “Super Bowl Fried Chicken Boxes” to take home. Each box will include six pieces of fried chicken, 12 wings, a large mac and cheese, six buttermilk biscuits, and 12 beignets — classic Southern comfort food. The boxes can be pre-ordered by calling the restaurant at 617-266-1122 for the Boston location or 857-760-7128 for Watertown. Feb. 12. $125. Buttermilk & Bourbon, 100 Arsenal Yards Blvd., Watertown and 160 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. buttermilkbourbongroup.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Citrus & Salt will have "Fiesta Boxes" for two with chips and guacamole, six tacos, and churros this Sunday. Citrus & Salt

Citrus & Salt For game day, the restaurant will be offering “Fiesta Boxes” for two with chips and guacamole, six tacos, and churros. As a pre-celebration inspired by Rihanna’s half-time show, they will also be hosting two Super Bowl-themed drag brunches on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., leading up to the game. Feb. 11 and 12. $55 per box, $35 per drag brunch ticket. Citrus & Salt, 142 Berkeley St., Boston. citrusandsaltboston.com

Advertisement

Kings Dining & Entertainment For in-person dining on Super Bowl Sunday, head to Kings Dining & Entertainment. They will have half-price pizza at halftime, buckets of Bud Light for $25, Bud Light cocktails for $13, and a chance to win a Bud Light cooler and free pizza each month for a year. They will also serve other game day food like wings, burgers, and nachos, and will play the game on HDTVs and projection screens. Feb. 12. Kings Dining & Entertainment - Back Bay, Seaport, Dedham, Burlington, and Lynnfield. kings-de.com

Game On! Check out Game On for 30-plus HDTVs and two full bars — perfect for a day of screening football. Their specials will include $30 beer buckets, $20 pitchers, and a $25 party platter — with nachos, chicken fingers, french fries, and a pretzel. They will also have raffles and prizes during halftime and games on the lower level. Feb. 12. Game On!, 82 Lansdowne St., Boston. gameonboston.com

Bleacher Bar Located beneath Fenway Park’s bleachers, this bar is a great spot to watch football on TV, while still immersing yourself in a sports environment with a garage window looking out on the stadium. Their Super Bowl events will include a game day platter of mini cheese sticks, potato bombs, and sliders; 50 percent off wings; beer buckets and pitchers; and music by DJ Nesquigs. Feb. 12, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. Bleacher Bar, 82A Lansdowne St., Boston. bleacherbarboston.com

Advertisement

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.