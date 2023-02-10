A native of China and an observer of America, Joe Wong brings a new edge to his stand-up act

In an unreleased set recorded last year, Wong spoke about how American soldiers couldn’t tell their Chinese allies from their Japanese enemies in the battlefield, so they were given instructions on who was who. “I read one of them,” he says. “It was pretty funny. It says, ‘The Chinese tend to have a smile on their face. The Japanese tend to be very serious, but they laugh at the wrong time.’

Comedian Joe Wong is quite congenial, always has been. But these days, there’s more of an edge to his jokes, as you’ll see if you head out to Laugh Boston on Monday or if you read his book, “Not This [Expletive] Again! A Comedian’s Guide to Tackling Anti-Asian Racism.”

“I was like, how tough is this going to be on the US soldiers, you know? They go to the front and they have to tell a joke.”

There are still plenty of jokes in Wong’s act about everyday misunderstandings, but there is also material detailing the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which prohibited the immigration of Chinese laborers once the nation’s railroad system had been built. After the spike in hate crimes directed at Asians during the pandemic, Wong felt he had to move his act forward.

“I think my demeanor is still more or less the same,” he says. “I don’t yell at people or make [hand] gestures. Still the same delivery as before. It’s just the content is edgier, I think.”

Wong says while there was media coverage of the rise in hate crimes, there wasn’t much attention given to racism directed at Asians pre-COVID. “I still remember once I was invited to a TV panel to talk about it,” he says. “I said, ‘Yes, fine, but besides the COVID-related anti-Asian hate crimes, I also want to talk about the anti-Asian racism before the pandemic. They were like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna look for somebody else.’ ”

Wong has been straddling cultural divides for years. He moved from China to Houston to get his PhD in biochemistry from Rice University when he was 24. Then Wong moved to Boston in 2001 because of its more lucrative job market, but wound up changing careers to stand-up comedy. He was a finalist in 2003 in the Boston Comedy Festival’s stand-up competition and landed his first “Late Night with David Letterman” gig six years later.

Wong’s career in the States reached a high point in 2010, when he performed for the Radio and Television Correspondents’ Association dinner, roasting then-vice president Joe Biden. He had the TV appearances and a sitcom deal from Letterman’s Worldwide Pants production company. Then no show materialized, and Wong’s career stalled, until he got an unusual offer.

“I really struggled for a couple of years and couldn’t get a show going,” he says. “In the meantime, I published a book in China. So when I was doing the book tour, some TV executives came to my hotel, they were like, ‘Hey, we have a show, we’re looking for a host, can you audition for it?’ Wong recorded a pilot for the show and returned to Boston. Two weeks later, he got the call that the show was a go, an unexpectedly quick turnaround, especially in light of his American television experience.

In 2013, “Is It True?,” a comedic investigation series, launched and Wong was back in China. That brought a new challenge. There was comedy being performed in China, but not much of a tradition for the stand-up style he was steeped in — one person and a microphone. In Beijing at that time, he figures there was one comedy club for a city of more than 20 million people. He would have to work hard to translate not just his humor, but the format.

“It was pretty tough in the beginning, because it’s almost like starting a new career from ground zero,” he says. “Stand-up in Chinese is quite different. The language is different. The context is very different. You know, people feel differently about certain things. So you just have to gradually learn the audience.”

Wong says there are now 20 to 30 comedy clubs in Beijing, and more spread around the country. And Wong is one of China’s biggest comedy stars, known as the “godfather of Chinese comedy” in the stand-up scene. At the height of its popularity, Wong says it wasn’t unusual for his show to hit 25 million viewers per episode, which led to an amusing exchange with his producers when Stephen Colbert approached them about Wong appearing on his show.

“Colbert’s production team actually wrote a letter to the producers of my show,” he says. “They were like, ‘We’re the number one late-night talk show in America, averaging four to five million viewers per episode.’ [My] producers in China were like, ‘Wow, this is really low. Are you sure he’s big in America?’ ”

That was in 2018, and Wong says the appearance was ultimately scratched by the onset of a trade war. It was a personally disappointing moment. “The longer I live in both countries, the more I feel that the people are very similar, you know — their motives, their feelings, their hopes and dreams are just so similar. But then, politics and so forth just keeps pitting one against another.”

Wong now lives in Los Angeles, where his son is going to school. He’ll have finished a short tour of Chinese-language stand-up shows in American cities before he gets to Laugh Boston, at which time he’ll be doing English-language gigs. After all of his previous frustrations with American TV, it’s still a place he’d like to be. “I still have this dream of having some sort of sitcom,” he says. “[In] this time period, I don’t even see any great sitcoms on Netflix or Hulu. But still, I want to have a comedy series. You can always hope, right?”

After achieving stardom in China, he’s performing stand-up in American comedy clubs to see whether audiences here remember him. “Yeah, there’s always a worry. I don’t know,” he says. “It’s just have to do it to find out, I guess.”

JOE WONG

At Laugh Boston. Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. $30. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com