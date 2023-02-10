Another Boston firm sues Elon Musk for unpaid bills

Boston-based consulting firm Analysis Group said in a lawsuit filed in federal court that it is owed $2.2 million for work it did on behalf of Twitter’s prior management as they tried to force Musk to complete his takeover. In the filing, Analysis Group included contracts signed by representatives of Twitter and the three outside law firms it hired for battling Musk.

The consulting firm is the latest in a growing list of servicer providers, landlords, and other contractors who were hired by Twitter before Musk took over and have not gotten paid by the billionaire, who has said several times that Twitter is near bankruptcy. Among those suing are Boston consulting firm Charles River Associates and air charter company Private Jet Services Group in New Hampshire. Twitter’s revenue has plummeted since Musk took control, even as he cut more than half the staff and stopped paying rent and other bills, according to multiple press reports.

Analysis Group said it was hired by Twitter in July 2022, when the company went to court in Delaware to force Musk to complete the acquisition agreement he signed in April 2022. Twitter paid Analysis Group’s bill through the end of September, but the $2.2 million bill for expenses accrued in October has not been paid, according to the lawsuit.

Analysis Group, which employs 1,200 people worldwide, had 60 of its own employees and four outside experts working on the case, according to the bill records accompanying the lawsuit.

