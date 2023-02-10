Boston turns to an unlikely ally in efforts to tackle homelessness: landlords

Until a few weeks ago, Flaherty, 58, had spent the better part of two decades homeless, much of that time on the streets of Boston. Now, he feels like things are finally turning around.

Frank Flaherty’s new apartment in Hyde Park isn’t anything special. There’s little décor to speak of. The bathroom faucet doesn’t run quite right. His backyard is essentially a chipped strip of asphalt.

“When they handed me the keys and I walked through the door for the first time, I was overwhelmed,” said Flaherty. “To have a warm place to sleep, to not have to wonder where I’m going next — it feels like a second chance.”

For that, he can thank a new component of Boston’s efforts to confront homelessness that is tapping an unlikely ally: landlords. Dubbed the Landlord Incentive Program, the initiative offers cash to property owners who agree to lease units to tenants who are transitioning out of homelessness. Property owners can collect signing bonuses equivalent to two months of rent, up to $4,000, and the city covers the security deposit and any cleaning and damage costs.

The idea, said Nathan Satish, a housing development officer in the Mayor’s Office of Housing who has worked on the program, is to provide landlords with enough financial motivation to outweigh any negative perceptions or hesitancy about renting to residents who were recently homeless.

“Some property owners worry about formerly homeless tenants making regular rent payments,” he said. “We’re trying to get past those concerns and bring more of our housing stock into the reach of our homeless population.”

Satish describes it as a win-win: residents most urgently in need of housing have their name on a lease and a stable living situation to get back on their feet, while landlords get enough financial backing to cover their bases and then some.

The program is in its second year and still relatively small, backed by roughly $1 million in federal pandemic relief dollars and city funds. But it has so far placed more than 160 people in rental units, equivalent to about 10 percent of the 1,545 homeless people counted in the city’s annual homeless census in 2022.

That figure, said Christopher Frangolini, a housing search supervisor at Pine Street Inn, is significant, because it represents people who’ve moved into units that offer some permanence in the form of a year-long lease, rather than a shelter or transitional housing program that may limit the duration of stays.

Participants housed through the initiative sign the lease themselves, and are generally able to make rent because they all qualify for Section 8 rental assistance vouchers, even if they haven’t yet secured a steady paycheck. In Flaherty’s case, he pays $120 a month out of his own pocket, and Section 8 — which contributes up to $2,300 a month for a one-bedroom in Hyde Park — covers the rest.

“There’s a narrative out there that our homeless residents should be fully capable of simply getting a job and pulling themselves out of their situation,” said Frangolini. “That doesn’t account for the instability that comes with not having a home. With this program, we’re giving people the tools to get their lives trending in the right direction. It all starts with a place to sleep at night that you can call your own.”

Flaherty, for example, has spent years battling alcoholism after a falling-out with his family left him with nowhere else to go but the streets. It was rough, he said, never knowing where exactly he was going to sleep or how he’d stay warm in the winters. He also had several run-ins with the law.

Frank Flaherty, a 58-year-old Boston resident who lived on the streets for more than a decade, took a phone call in the bedroom of his new apartment in Hyde Park. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Over the last couple of weeks, he said, “I’ve started to feel more like a regular guy.”

Crucially, the program works because it offers property owners enough to be financially beneficial, said Gina Casey, deputy director of New Lease for Homeless Families, the organization that has been brokering conversations with property owners.

There are no stipulations preventing rent hikes or evictions, said Casey, but often the signing bonus and guarantees mean landlords make more money through the program than they would leasing to market-rate tenants.

“That has been the best selling point,” she said. “We’re not just asking these landlords to offer up their properties for nothing. There’s skin in the game for them.”

It also helps that tenants housed through the program still receive regular counseling from a caseworker — much as in the “permanent supportive housing” buildings operated by Pine Street Inn around Boston — something Casey said can help diffuse some of the hesitation property owners may feel about leasing to homeless people.

But, she said, it isn’t enough to make landlords participate in the program for financial reasons alone. There is still some inherent risk, she said, and the property owners they’ve worked with to date — a mix of mom-and-pop landlords and larger real estate firms — have all been cause-motivated as well, meaning that, to some degree, they want to help get people off the streets.

“They want to be part of the solution,” she said.

That’s the case for J&J Companies, a real estate firm that owns and manages more than 100 apartments in and around Boston. Sharon Quiroz, operations manager at the firm’s management company, said they used the program to fill a host of vacancies during the pandemic, and have now leased more than 20 units to formerly homeless people, most of whom still live in those properties.

“It works out great for us,” said Quiroz. “We fill up our vacancies, and they’re able to place their families. It puts us in a situation where we are able to help out people who are in need. That’s something that we feel good about at the end of the day.”

Nowadays, Boston’s rental market is much tighter, so program administrators have to rely on financial incentives, rather than an abundance of vacancies, to lock down units.

Of course, said Frangolini, the program on its own won’t solve homelessness in Boston. In fact, it’s set to run out of funding later this year if the city doesn’t up its contribution. But it demonstrates that there is a way to use privately owned housing stock to transition people out of homelessness, said Frangolini, and could lay the groundwork for future efforts.

For his part, Flaherty is plotting out his next steps. He’s thinking of getting a job, and beyond that, hoping for a better future.

“I’m a lucky guy,” he said. “I know a lot of guys who are still out there. Maybe this is where things turn around for me.”

Frank Flaherty, a 58-year-old Boston resident who lived on the streets for more than a decade, stood outside his new apartment in Hyde Park. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.