More labs aim for hot corner of the South End

The two labs would be “potentially” connected through pedestrian walkways on the fifth, sixth, and seventh floors, according to a recent filing to the Boston Planning & Development Agency. The project would include 6,400 square feet of ground-floor retail space, 371 underground parking spaces, and a landscaped courtyard. The labs would allow Biosafety Levels 1 and 2, the lower of four designated laboratory categories.

Druker’s eponymous real estate development firm has proposed replacing a one-story warehouse at 1033-1055 Washington St. with two 150-foot life-science lab and office buildings — just down the street from where The Druker Co. last year won approval to build a similar size lab and office project.

Real estate developer Ron Druker has long kept an eye on the development potential of several key parcels in the South End, and now he’s moving forward with plans to transform a vacant warehouse into life-science lab space.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

The project “will reinforce the connections between the heart of the South End, Tremont Street, the Back Bay, and Downtown Boston and will complement the eclectic South End architectural heritage and context with a contemporary building,” The Druker Co. wrote in its BPDA filing.

Advertisement

The project proposal comes as lab demand across the region has slowed dramatically from its 2021 peaks, when venture capital and other funding sources pumped billions of dollars into Massachusetts’ life-science industry. There’s just under 2 million square feet of lab demand in the region today, down from pandemic highs of 6 million square feet, real estate brokerage research shows.

A closely watched index of biotech stocks fell 26 percent in 2022, and is down nearly 50 percent in the past two years, The Boston Globe has previously reported. The biotech market downturn has diminished the appetite for initial public offerings of companies, with just eight IPOs for Massachusetts biotech companies last year compared to 25 the year prior, according to trade organization the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council.

Advertisement

Despite the pullback, many big pharmaceutical companies still have strong business development pipelines, while venture capital firms still have funding to create companies, said Bob Coughlin, the head of real estate firm JLL’s New England life-science practice group and former CEO of MassBio.

“That money, in a down market, follows the science — we’ve got the science,” Coughlin said.

While demand has slowed, he said, buildings like BioMed Realty’s office-to-lab conversion at 321 Harrison Ave. — a stone’s throw from Druker’s proposed Washington Street labs — have found tenants. The location, just off the I-93 interchange, is appealing to tenants who don’t want to wait around in the last half-mile of traffic into the Seaport or Kendall Square, he said.

If the BPDA approves the project, Druker expects to start construction in mid-2024 and wrap up by year-end 2027, though “projected milestones and durations are subject to adjustment based on market conditions or other factors,” according to the BPDA filing.

Ryan Cross of the Globe staff contributed reporting.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.