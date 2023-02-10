Why Apple Watch calls the cops when skiers take a spill

Since the start of the year, “we have received 20 known “severe crash detected” type Apple Watch type 911 calls,” said Rick Billian, deputy chief of the Carrabassett Valley police department in Maine, which serves the nearby Sugarloaf resort. Emergency response dispatchers have always called back to confirm that there’s a problem, and the skiers have always replied that they were fine.

A clever feature in many newer Apple smart watches and iPhones that can call for help after a car crash can also be activated by a belly flop into a snowbank. And that’s exactly what’s been happening at ski resorts in New England and nationwide.

If you own an Apple Watch and a pair of skis, try not to fall down, or your watch may call the police.

“People are typically used to it because it has happened more than once to them,” said Billian. “Sometimes people will laugh it off and say reluctantly, ‘yeah no emergency, I’m fine, I fell skiing.’”

Apple, which did not respond to requests for comment, added crash detection to its smartwatch and iPhones last year. The feature relies on chips inside the phone that can detect sudden, violent movements. Lives have been saved by the feature, including two people whose car fell into a ravine in California.

But there are far more cases where the feature has overreacted. Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple crash detection was frequently set off when users rode roller coasters at amusement parks. And this winter, ski resorts around the country have been hassled by repeated false alarms.

“The watches seem to interpret not just falls, but sudden stops as accidents and dial out to 911,” said Chris Stimpson, a spokesman for the Wachusett Mountain ski area in Massachusetts. “We certainly do not want our local emergency services to spend unnecessary time dealing with these calls...we are discussing with other ski areas further about how to handle this going forward.”

Stimpson said that resort operators might start urging skiers to switch off the crash detection feature before hitting the slopes.

But he also held out hope that Apple might upgrade the crash detection software to make it a little less sensitive.

In fact, the company in December issued a software update aimed at fixing the problem, and it may have done some good. Kristel Killary, a spokeswoman for the Killington ski resort in Vermont, said that they’ve had no problems since the update was released.

But Wachusett and Sugarloaf haven’t been so lucky, or maybe their skiers have a lot more hard landings.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.