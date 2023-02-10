He saved videos of her

Q. Long story short, my husband and I had a big fight. For the first time in our five-year relationship, I looked at his phone. I checked his Snapchat, and I noticed that he had recently added an old sex hookup. I clicked on it, and it showed sexy pictures and videos on there — some were sent to him back before he and I even knew each other.

Although they weren’t sent recently, they were still saved on there for him to view. It showed he had sent her a video in June of him looking cute, smiling at the camera. And then it shows nothing else. I confronted him. His explanation was that he added her in June, sent her a video, realized it was wrong, then deleted her at some point shortly after.

Advertisement

Fast forward to a few days ago. He said he added her again, but hasn’t sent her anything. I found it, and he said he deleted it, after I confronted him. I feel absolutely betrayed. I feel he cheated, and my whole world is upside down. I would never have guessed he would do something like this. Everyone is telling me to get over it and move on, that he didn’t really cheat. I tell him the sexy pics of her are burned into my mind, but he tells me “they were back from before I even met you.” He does not understand the point — that they were saved there for him to see. I’m so hurt. We have three small children. I’ll never be able to look at him the same. Was I cheated on?

UPSIDE DOWN

A. I can’t give you a “yes” or “no” on the cheating question. If you and your partner decide, together, that the boundaries of cheating involve keeping old sexy pictures and videos, then I guess your husband cheated.

Advertisement

Every relationship has its own rules, developed over time. Sure, some are common sense, but not always. It helps to have empathy when someone crosses a line without knowing one was there. He seems to understand that he shouldn’t have sent this woman his own video, but that’s only part of what happened here.

Please remember that some relationships allow for physical intimacy with others, but are strict about emotional connections. Other people have issues with secret friendships, as we’ve read. Think about why this felt off for you. Write things down so you can make sense of it.

I should say that I do understand why it hurt to see a sexy video of a person who exists for your husband in his real life. It wasn’t pornography designed for stimulation. To me (and again, this is a personal thing), saving the old material is less objectionable than his choice to reach out to her now. That makes it a real connection.

That’s the missing conversation, it seems. He considered this woman a hookup, but nothing more, right? He’s seeking excitement and attention — and maybe some risk. Can he find that with you? Has it been difficult to connect with each other because of the kids? What have you been missing?

These are better questions to focus on than the one about cheating. His actions made you feel bad, and you want your marriage to be in a good place. Discuss that — and then you can move on to boundaries for the future.

Advertisement

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

The big overarching question is: What motivated you to inspect his phone? The answer: You are feeling insecure in the marriage for some reason you fail to identify. In order to affirm your feelings, you have seized upon these videos and photos as confirmation he is cheating. Now you want a bunch of strangers to take your side of the story and convict your husband of cheating. That will solve nothing. Get to the root of what is making you feel the need to find evidence.

HEYITHINK





It was not very smart of your husband to add her back knowing how upset you were. To you it’s cheating, to him it is a fun memory. I wouldn’t throw away the marriage but there are clearly some trust issues you need to work on.

SOMEWHEREINMA





It sounds like you two haven’t talked some important things over; that is long overdue. You don’t say what the argument that got you snooping was about, I’m guessing that topic is a part of all this blowup. In my humble opinion, the old videos are not the problem, but the reaching out, deleting, then reaching out again might be. Have an adult conversation with your husband.

WIZEN





I woudn’t call this cheating. I don’t think old pictures are a big deal. But instead of yelling, though, I’d ask him why he felt the need to contact this person again.

Advertisement

ASH





You should be concerned; however, there is time to course correct. Depending on what his motives are, this problem could be fixed with more free time for you both — three children in five years is a lot.

COMMENTOR2





I’m sorry he reached out to another woman. I would be mad too. But it is time to dial it down, take a breath, and have a good talk with your husband about what it is he thinks is missing in your relationship. It won’t be an easy conversation, but it is those moments that will ultimately bring you closer in the long run.

THENURSE





Your children depend on both of you for everything. Not only do you need to prioritize your own well being for yourself, but for them. You can’t take care of them to the best of your ability if you’re struggling emotionally. Find a couples therapist. If he won’t go, that will be critically important for you to know, and if that’s the case, find a therapist for yourself.

EACB

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.