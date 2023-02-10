Your February school vacation guide

The Peabody Essex Museum ’s February vacation programming is all about wellness — environmentally, socially, and more. Kids can explore shapeshifting through theater games, talk about belonging through dance activities, and help create a mural by designing artistic pledges to fight climate change. Activities happen all week.

It’s 10 days until February school break. If you’re not escaping to the tropics or the slopes, fear not: There’s lots going on around here. Personally, I’ll be skiing with my kids and trying not to sprain something. Many of these activities closer to home sound more appealing (and require fewer Advil). Have fun!

Advertisement

On Monday, Feb. 20, Hingham’s Derby Street Shops host a build-your-own pizza party starting at 11 a.m. at Untold Brewing Taproom & Restaurant. Kids can build their own pizzas with whatever they choose (within reason), and someone else can clean up.

Sign up for Parenting Unfiltered. Globe staff

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, visit stars of GBH’s new “Work It Out Wombats” series at the Boston Children’s Museum, and screen an episode, starting at 10 a.m. Then head to Boston Common for the annual Children’s Winter Festival from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Mazes, trains, photo booths, slap-shot hockey, Legos: It’s a free-for-all for all ages. And it’s actually free!

If you’re close to the Cape, check out the Yarmouth Winter Carnival: They’ll have al fresco ice-skating, a petting zoo, face-painting, stilt-walkers, balloon art, and lots more. It runs from Saturday, Feb. 18, until Monday, Feb. 20.

Speaking of Legos: Charlestown’s USS Constitution Museum hosts a February Vacation Week: Lego Maritime Festival from Saturday, Feb. 18, until Sunday, Feb. 26. Build your own ship on site at their daily competition or enter their construction contest from home — winners are announced on Friday, March 3.

The City of Boston also hosts softball hitting and fielding clinics on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at The Bubble at Carter Field, with UMass Boston softball players and coaches. No experience required; kids 10 and up should register in advance.

Advertisement

If you’d love nothing more to escape this vacation, consider a vacation week Off-the-Beaten Path Hike at World’s End in Hingham, which happens on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. Trustees staff will help you spot deer, fox, and more on some of the property’s lesser-known routes. If you can’t sneak off during the workday, visit Harvard’s Fruitlands Museum on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. for their Winter Fest, with sledding, dog-sled races, fire pits, Smores, beer for adults (in a heated tent!), and wassailing. Check out the plethora of Trustees’ vacation programming all over the state here.

If your children need to release pent-up energy, consider Parkour Generations Boston, which hosts climbing and movement clinics in Arlington, Belmont, Medford, and Somerville during vacation week for kids 6 to 13, depending on location. Also check out the Boston Bouldering Project, which offers even more climbing classes at their Somerville headquarters for kids from 5 to 14 throughout the week.

And if a trip to Disney isn’t in the cards at the moment, do something a little bit simpler: Head into Boston for the new Disney Immersive experience, launching on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Boston. Step inside the sets of “Encanto,” “Frozen,” “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan,” and lots more, with up-close-and-personal art and music. Tickets start at $39.99.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. visit The Street Chestnut Hill’s newish Hummingbird Books for a free “Sock Monkey Circus” with Puppet Showplace Theater. RSVP in advance.

Oh, and here’s a final tip: All local Kings locations will let kids play all arcade games free when you purchase a bowling game throughout vacation, from Friday, Feb. 17, until Sunday, Feb. 26.

Good luck!

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.