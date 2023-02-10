Blind date: ‘It was hard to hear him with the live music’

DYLAN B.: 25 / health care project manager

LAST THING HE READ: Bad Gays: A Homosexual History

WHO PLAYS HIM IN THE MOVIE: Dan Levy

7:30 P.M. NASH BAR & STAGE, BOSTON

LINING UP

Sam I took a shot, FaceTimed a friend for a final outfit check, messed with my hair for a little too long, and got psyched up for my walk over.

Dylan I was a mix of nervous and excited! I danced around to Renaissance with my roommates and had a shot of Casamigos.

Advertisement

Sam I got there early. I asked to be moved further from the stage because I knew it would become a volume issue if we didn’t. When he walked up, I really liked what he was wearing and the way he walked with confidence. He was relatively tall, very clean-cut, and seemed like he had put in effort, which was also nice to see. He checked a few boxes, for sure.

Dylan He was very handsome and well dressed! He had really cool jewelry and nice arms.

IN TUNE

Sam I really like Nash Bar when I’m in the mood for live music, but for a first date it was not ideal.

Dylan We talked about why the hell we were at Nash Bar. It was hard to hear him with the live music, but we made do and kept the conversation going. I learned about his work at the news station and his hobbies. He plays volleyball and moved here from Florida. He seemed pretty outgoing but calm in nature.

Sam There was a lot of bonding over the hilarity of the situation and ultimately the total awkwardness of it all.

Advertisement

Dylan We both love Halloween and dressing up. We both like music and concerts and have seen many of the same artists. We both are car-less and are bikers, although it sounds like he has had bad luck on the roads (watch out for bikers!).

Sam I did the chicken and waffles since I had been there a before and had been wanting to try it.

Dylan We got drinks and fried chicken. I went for a “Nash’s Ranch Water” to keep the tequila theme going, while he went for vodka.

Sam There were moments when he made jokes that were hilarious and we had a great back-and-forth going.

Dylan He was kind, funny, and easy to talk to. There was an “I like him” moment when he got a music lyric reference I made then took it one step further and specified that the remix was the better version (it is).

LOUD AND CLEAR

Sam I unfortunately had to be up for work at 5:30 a.m. the next day and he understood so I walked with him to the train and we said goodbye.

Dylan He had to be up early, so we ended our night on the earlier side.

Sam We exchanged numbers and said the obligatory but very necessary “let me know when you get home.”

Dylan We gave each other a hug.

Sam Too soon to tell. If we see each other again, I think there’s still a lot to talk about because we couldn’t hear a large chunk of the evening.

Advertisement

Dylan I’m open to another date, as long as there is no country music involved.

POST-MORTEM

Sam / A-

Dylan / A-