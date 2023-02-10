Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Feb. 13-Feb. 19

Look for love at Skip the Small Talk’s Monogamous Speed-Dating for LGBTQIA+ Women at the Sam Adams Downtown Boston Taproom. Food and drinks from the Sam Adams menu will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6:45 p.m., and the event, meant for queer women ages 21 to 39, starts at 7 p.m. Tickets $35. skipthesmalltalk.com

Wednesday

Love Stories

Extend your Valentine’s celebration another day and join Tell-All Boston’s Readings on Love, In All Its Forms. Alexander Chee, editor of The Best American Essays of 2022, and Aube Rey Lescure, whose story is among those featured, will read excerpts of their work alongside three other writers at Porter Square Books in Cambridge. Registration for the free event, which starts at 7 p.m., is required at tellallboston.com.

Wednesday

Spreading Awareness

Join doctors and patients as they detail their experiences of health care disparities and solutions at Stories from the Stage: Living with Cancer. For the live storytelling event, GBH partners with Count Me In, a nonprofit research initiative that aims to accelerate cancer research and awareness. Event starts at 6:30 p.m. at GBH Studios. $50. Registration required at wgbh.org/events.

Opening Thursday

Migrant Tales

Visit the new María Berrío: The Children’s Crusade exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art. With large-scale paintings and collages, the New York-based artist reflects on contemporary migration through the lens of the 1212 Children’s Crusade. Through August 6. Museum admission is $20, with discounts for young people, students, and seniors. icaboston.org

Opening Friday

Ruffled Feathers

Watch the Public Garden’s duck statues come to life in Make Way For Ducklings the Musical. Based on Robert McCloskey’s children’s book, the musical will bring the audience on the journey of the Mallard duck family’s search for a home in Boston. Through March 12 at the Wheelock Family Theatre. Times vary. Tickets start at $24. wheelockfamilytheatre.org

