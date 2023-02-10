Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Jasmine Wali’s “ We Take Foster Kids From Their Parents. Then We Wonder What’s Wrong With Them ” (Perspective, December 25) is a simple message, yet profound in wisdom. Instead of psychotropic drugs to prevent “tantrums” in school and placement in foster care, the system would far better serve the family by providing the basic human needs of shelter, to keep the family together, and child care, so the mother could work. Justice can be blind to the fact that “one size fits all” is often not the best solution.

Lexington





In an ideal world, there would be varied services readily available for every child from the first day of life; access and costs would not be factors. I am a court investigator conducting child abuse cases. I have interviewed well over 1,000 children and an equal number of parents. Too many of these children have little chance of having any kind of safe, healthy, and productive life with their parents. The only alternative is with other family or foster/group placements. DCF, the courts, educators, the medical community, and a wide range of service providers that address substance abuse, mental health, violence, and other issues are stressed to the max. We are working with the most troubled families in the state, with more resources than most states. Still, it is never enough. Innocent children suffer despite these efforts.

Joe Fahey

Hull





Those of us in this field are trying hard to make the lives of children and families better but, until there is a better understanding of what they really need, our efforts are falling very short of our goal.

Maryann Evers

Boston





One of our kids arrived through foreign adoption in 1973. Given that, and our decades-long interest in kids and the foster care system, this was an article I needed to read. It still hurts, and confirms, all that was wrong THEN with the systematic—if not completely unintentional—maltreatment of children and families. It has been said, often, that “when we know better, we do better.” Clearly, tragically, we have not learned.

Barbara Harting

Framingham





Wali’s clear description of the problem in how we care for families in challenging situations is spot-on and heartbreaking. It’s like we’re always almost there, this close to understanding what’s needed, and then doing things differently. We need to read this every day until we all get it.

Shirah Hecht

Needham





I know from being in the social work arena that if we could just decide to fund families instead of intervention institutions, we could change the trajectory for many of the kids in care. Kids know why they hurt—listen to them and support their needs, not system needs.

Marchelle Raynor

Avon





Poverty often features heavily in child welfare cases. One Can Help was created by juvenile court professionals to address this issue. We pay for the train a mom needs to visit her child in foster care, or the art class a child needs to thrive, or emergency rent to stabilize a family during a temporary crisis. Providing these missing resources gives our most vulnerable the chance to succeed. Every day, requests come in from attorneys and social workers around the state trying to help their child and parent clients overcome the poverty barriers standing in the way of positive steps forward and reunification.

Anne Bader-Martin,

One Can Help founder/executive director





In 2009, I retired as chief justice of the Massachusetts Juvenile Court. I had been a juvenile judge from 1990 and was the chief from 1998-2009. These were the stories that juvenile judges heard every day. It may be trite to say that “no one is at fault and everyone is at fault” but to have this written 13 years after I retired and know that it is still going on, as if I heard it in the courtroom yesterday, is profoundly disturbing. It is not that the Department of Children and Families has not worked with the juvenile court; it is not as though the Department of Mental Health is not involved with so many families. In defense of the many organizations that are involved, the problems that many children have are so multifaceted, it is not infrequently overwhelming. The most immediate issues are dealt with; the less demanding ones, though essential ones to the well-being of the child, somehow get left behind.

Martha P. Grace

Worcester

Lasting Connections

As I read Robin Hennessy’s heartwarming Connections about missing her brother, I was teary-eyed remembering my own brother and only sibling who passed away a year ago (“Ask Jimmy,” January 1). John was five years younger than me, with a wit and humor that will always be remembered! As I mourn his loss, the childhood memories are close to my heart always. It is me left behind now to remember the many memories we shared growing up.

Nancy Magarian

Swampscott





“Ask Jimmy” was so emotional for me. It brought to mind one of the saddest things of old age: losing siblings and friends who shared your childhood. To have no one to say “remember when” to is a real loss. I’m 85 and my younger brother Joe and I have lost six siblings. Luckily, we have a close relationship. But me and my sisters shared things the boys didn’t. And for Joe, his brothers were his best friends.

Eileen Padua

Dorchester





I completely identified with Hennessy’s essay: My own brother is the keeper of all my childhood memories. Sixteen months younger but with better recall, he is the one I go to with all my clarifying questions about our shared experiences. I am grateful every day to have him in my corner. Thanks for this beautiful paean to our siblings.

Stefanie Cloutier

Concord

