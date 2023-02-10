Removing busy elements from this kitchen helps put the focus on the water view

1 The designers swapped out the cabinets’ Shaker style fronts with long pulls to flat panels with barely-there tabs, then painted them Benjamin Moore Super White. “It’s our favorite white,” Garelick says. “A true bright white with no undertones.”

As soon-to-be empty nesters, Chris McGinty and Ashley Garelick’s clients were ready to refresh the kitchen in their expanded Cape on Little Harbor in Cohasset. “The space felt a bit cold and disconnected; the materials weren’t relating to one another,” McGinty says. The founders of Undone Home proposed that the colors of the landscape provide the impact. “We took away the busy elements and made everything in the space quiet so the focus is on the view,” Garelick says. “Some days it’s bright blue, other days it’s gray.”

Advertisement

2 The chunky white oak floating shelf offers display space without making a statement. The style is echoed at the bar, just around the bend from the range. “The dining area is an extension of the kitchen, so we wanted everything to flow,” McGinty says.

3 Alabaster globe pendants from Neena’s Lighting have a soft feel and don’t distract. “The small-scale fixtures don’t compete with the chandelier in the dining area or the view,” McGinty says.

4 A minimalist plaster hood replaced the stainless steel one with traditional crown molding. “We went as small as we could and removed the stainless floating shelves to let the hand-crafted tile speak for itself,” Garelick says.

5 The Clé zellige tile backsplash imbues an earthy feel with warm tones pulled from the existing marble countertops. The square format plays against the irregularly shaped stones of the floor and chimney.

6 Cherner stools introduce a rich wood into the material palette and the midcentury style speaks to the architecture.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.