For sale: Homes with whimsical wall treatments

LOT SIZE 0.25 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $310,000 in 2018

PROS This 1900 Colonial in Whitman center sits between the town park and the commuter rail, and offers hardwood floors and playful pops of colorful wallpaper throughout. Right of the entry hall, the living room with bay windows is open to the dining room, both with pretty accent walls. The primary bedroom features a stunning new bath with step-in shower, brass fixtures, laundry, and soaking tub. The remodeled kitchen has blue shaker cabinets, stainless appliances and a farmers sink, wine fridge, and breakfast nook; a mudroom leads out to the deck and backyard. Upstairs, find a whimsical reading area on the landing. Three bedrooms, one with a window bench, share an updated bath with shiplap wainscoting. CONS There’s a warehouse next door.

The exterior of 201 Whitman Avenue, Whitman. Handout

The Bulman Group, Jack Conway & Co., 781-820-7639, mikebulman@jackconway.com

$1,150,000

496 ADAMS STREET / DORCHESTER

A bedroom inside 496 Adams Street, Dorchester. Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,904

LOT SIZE 0.13 acre

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $684,500 in 2015

PROS This 1910 Queen Anne Victorian is on a corner lot in Pope’s Hill and features exquisite original woodwork along with modern flourishes like designer light fixtures and bold colors. The living room at right has a round window bay and tiled fireplace; it’s open to a big kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and full pantry. A mudroom (with second staircase) leads out to a fenced patio. The dining room has paneled walls and a fireplace, while a powder room is tucked beneath the stairs off the foyer. Four second-floor bedrooms share a bath, while the third floor primary suite includes a kitchenette, bath, vaulted ceilings with skylights, a fireplace, and a richly hued accent wall. CONS Laundry is in the basement, down rather steep steps.

496 Adams Street, Dorchester Handout

Caseys Castro Group, Coldwell Banker, 617-419-0808, ccgbos.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.