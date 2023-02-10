‘God bless this sweet boy.’ Sixth grader killed in Andover tragedy remembered as bright light at St. John’s Prep.

“Sebastian was a gentle soul who loved being at St. John’s Prep,” said Head of School Ed Hardiman during the service, which was livestreamed on the school’s Facebook page.

The outpouring of love for Sebastian came during a prayer service Thursday evening at St. John’s Preparatory School, where he’d been enrolled in the sixth grade.

Sebastian Robinson, the 12-year-old boy who was killed Thursday in a murder-suicide in his family home in Andover , was remembered at his school in Danvers as a kind soul who played the cello and brought a relentless curiosity to his studies.

“People in this room — teachers, classmates, and staff — made a difference in Sebastian’s life and brought joy to his experiences,” Hardiman said. “Whether it was his playing the cello, decorating a classroom door, vocalizing one of the string noises when his cello string broke as he rehearsed ‘Jingle Bells,’ engaging in a discussion on a piece of literature, and doing even more work than was assigned, people in this room, at this school, made sure that Sebastian knew that he was known, that he was valued, and that he was loved.”

Hardiman’s words were echoed during the service at the Catholic school by Michael Driscoll, the middle school campus minister at St. John’s, who read his own personal remembrance of Sebastian as well as recollections from some of his grief-stricken teachers.

“Sebastian was a compassionate and caring classmate to all those around him,” Driscoll said, his voice quavering. “He would always listen and respect those who would share their thoughts. In the beginning of the year, he found the confidence to get up in front of the entire class and share his identity flag project. And from that moment, he found his place at the prep. I know he was proud of his work that he accomplished during the year, and I will be forever grateful that I taught his kind soul.”

Among reflections that Driscoll read from his colleagues were thoughts from middle school music teacher Diane Hastings and middle school counselor Katherine Gorham.

“He was an incredible reader,” Gorham wrote of Sebastian. “He told me about the books that he had already read that I had never even gone near, like ‘The Old Man in the Sea.’ He also really loved riding his bike. That was what he talked about enjoying most out of school. We also shared a bond over animals: He loved cats most, but enjoyed talking about and looking at pictures of all animals in general.”

Sebastian also had a close-knit group of friends, Gorham wrote.

“He was part of such a tight-knit posse of kids, that were truly the [definition] of friendship and belonging,” she wrote, adding that the group loved the play Uno and Connect Four together. “It was incredible to see the bond blossom.”

Hastings wrote that Sebastian was intelligent and hardworking.

“Sebastian showed purpose, determination, and humor in his studies of the cello,” Hastings wrote. “He displayed a clear aptitude for learning and was very quick to pick up new concepts and master new skills. Though reserved in class, Sebastian showed his ... personality on several occasions, such as when recording homework videos for cello, or when he attached a funny handwritten note to request my assistance in having his cello tuned.”

He was, Hastings wrote, respectful and caring and “a bright light” who will be “missed deeply amongst the orchestra class.”

Authorities said Thursday that Sebastian and his mother Linda Robinson, 55, were killed when his father, Andrew Robinson, 56, fatally shot them both before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.

Police said there had been no previous calls to the family home on Porter Road in Andover and did not provide a motive for the shootings.

“Domestic violence thrives in silence so, other than to the victim, it isn’t unusual for others not to know about the most private aspects of the life of someone who causes such harm,” said Debra J. Robbin, executive director of Jane Doe, Inc., a Boston-based advocacy group for victims of domestic violence, in a statement.

“However, as a community, it is upon all of us to learn about” domestic violence and “to understand that we all have a role to play in sharing resources, being responsible upstanders, and fostering healthy relationships.”

At Thursday’s prayer service at St. John’s, the focus remained on the joy Sebastian brought to his school community before his life was tragically taken.

“While fairly guarded early on, it seemed like every day Sebastian opened himself up more to those around him,” wrote Kevin Correa, an English and social studies teacher at the middle school, in a remembrance that Driscoll read.

“As he did, he began forging friendships and making the school his own,” Correa wrote. “When I think of Sebastian, I think of young man with a genuine curiosity about the world around him and a love of learning for the sake of learning.”

Parents shared additional reflections on the St. John’s Facebook page.

“We will choose to remember him for his talents and kindness,” one woman wrote. “My son spoke highly of his accomplishments in a recent writing contest and door decorations at Halloween. Fly high Sebastian, you will not be forgotten by the SJP community.”

Wrote another parent, “My son was a fellow classmate and said he was the nicest and smartest boy he’s met. My heart breaks. Prayers and thoughts to his friends and family. God bless this sweet boy and our community.”

Linda Robinson’s father, Joseph Hachey, on Thursday described Sebastian as “an angel.”

“He’s with his grandmother now,” Hachey said from the living room of his Lynn home on Thursday, as he picked up a photo of his wife, Claudette, who died in 2020.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.