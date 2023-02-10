Artist Rob Surette makes it his mission to inspire and entertain others with what he was ‘meant to do’

Surette, whose studio is in Andover, has a repertoire of more than 500 historical figures, athletes, musicians, and film and television stars, but is equally adept at finely detailed portraitures. In addition, he is among the small handful of Disney Fine Artists who create officially licensed images based on the iconic characters and theme park experiences.

ANDOVER — Since 1995, speed-painter and motivational speaker Rob Surette has performed thousands of shows in which he creates 6-foot tall paintings of his “Amazing Hero Art” within minutes against a backdrop of lifting music, theatrical lights, and video screens at schools, boys and girls clubs, corporate events, and fund-raisers.

Advertisement

Surette painted and exhibited his Disney fine art and limited edition prints at Walt Disney World’s Epcot Festival of the Arts in Orlando late last month. He said being recruited by Disney in 2014 was “a dream” because he strongly supports the company’s mission “to entertain, inform, and inspire people around the world through the power of unparalleled storytelling.”

“When I paint, it’s a transfer of energy. I put my heart and soul onto that canvas,” he said. “It’s not about who I paint, but how I can share love and inspiration with an audience.”

Rob Surette of Andover is among a small handful of Disney Fine Artists. Rob Surette

Surette said his innate artistic talent was nurtured by his grandparents, Ralph and Mary Surette, who lived with his family in their Arlington home. While both provided endless attention and love, Surette was particularly inspired by his grandfather — a retired plasterer who had immigrated from Canada — who whittled his pencil with a knife before sketching a horse and buggy or other sentimental scenes from times gone by.

“He’d turn a blank paper into something that looked real. It was the most magical thing ever,” Surette said. “Watching him draw struck something deep in my soul, and I knew art was my favorite thing ever.”

Advertisement

Assuming he needed a more practical career, however, Surette earned a computer science degree from Saint Anselm College in 1993. He worked as a graphic designer at a video game company and did freelance illustration until a former teacher at Cambridge Matignon School asked the 22-year-old to deliver an inspirational presentation at career day.

When his turn came, Surette turned off the lights, played Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, and began speed-painting a towering portrait of the civil rights legend — upside-down, unbeknownst to the audience.

A sampling of Rob Surette's Amazing Hero Art. Rob Surette

Speed-painter and motivational speaker Rob Surette performs at Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford. Rob Surette

“When I was done, I told the kids, ‘I guess I messed up, but sometimes life is a big mess where there’s confusion and failure and the world doesn’t make any sense. And that’s OK.’ Then I flipped the canvas right-side up and the room erupted into a standing ovation,” said Surette, noting that the painting which he completed in 18 minutes that day can now be finished in 60 seconds.

“Driving home, I thought how I didn’t just do a painting. I found what I’m meant to do,” said Surette, who has since established seven Guinness World Records and appeared on “Good Morning America,” “Today,” “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and “Sesame Street.”

His work celebrating diversity and inclusion is now held in private collections as well as broadly displayed, such as the portraits of King and Abraham Lincoln that hang within Reading Town Hall and a half-dozen others at Reading Memorial High School. Other frequently requested images include Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Rosa Parks, John Lennon, Kobe Bryant, Frida Kahlo, Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Einstein, Malala Yousafzai, Harriet Tubman, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the Statue of Liberty.

Advertisement

“The audience changes, but my mission remains the same,” said Surette. “I want to fill people up, lighten their burdens, and inspire new directions.”

Kelly DeLuca of Hopedale can attest to the power of Surette’s positivity. Her life’s passion crystalized while attending his sold-out fund-raiser for a church youth group 20 years ago in Rumford, Maine. After Surette painted Mother Teresa while a video depicted her devotion to orphans, lepers, and the terminally ill, a 13-year-old DeLuca shared her own longing to help the poor.

“Rob told me, ‘Then you need to do this. Don’t just say it. Do it,’” recalled DeLuca, now a nurse who works with veterans and twice volunteered at Nazareth Home for God’s Children. The orphanage in Ghana, West Africa, provides an alternative to the ritual killing of disabled “spirit children” who are believed to cause misfortune — even the death of their own mother during childbirth.

Rob Surette’s pencil-drawn portraits of orphans from Nazareth Home for God's Children in Ghana, West Africa. Rob Surette

After learning that many of the orphans saw their faces for the first time reflected in DeLuca’s hand mirror, Surette requested their photographs. In December, his gift of 65 pencil-drawn portraits — each of which took four hours to complete over a three-year period — was hand-delivered by a volunteer to the orphanage.

He attributes the idea to Phillip Sossou, who gifted pencil portraits to his fellow graduating seniors at Boston Latin School in 2016. Surette hopes that similar waves of kindness continue to spread.

Advertisement

“Lots of people are going through a really hard time,” he said. “Purposely offering them a little bit of kindness, a little bit of patience, a little bit of grace, has the potential of uplifting them in a profound way.”

Cindy Cantrell can be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.