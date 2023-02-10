‘Something’s brewing’: Dunkin’ teases Ben Affleck Super Bowl commercial

About a month after Affleck was spotted serving customers at a Dunkin’ drive-thru in Medford , the company has posted brief Super Bowl ad teasers to its Instagram. The first teaser boasts the date “2.12.23″ and the words, “Something’s Ben brewing.”

Ben Affleck, whose love of Dunkin’ is the stuff of legend, is about to give Sunday’s Super Bowl a touch of Massachusetts magic.

How do you like them doughnuts?

On Thursday, Dunkin’ posted another teaser. This time, Affleck can be heard (but not seen) over a drive-thru speaker — sporting a heavy Boston accent.

“Welcome to Dunkin’. We’re a very friendly establishment. America runs on Dunkin’. This is the Dunkin’ run, pahtner. What do you need?,” Affleck says in the clip.

On Friday, Dunkin’ posted yet another teaser, this one featuring a never-ending coffee order filling a drive-thru menu screen, along with another Affleck voice-over.

“Welcome, this is my first day,” a breathless Affleck says. “You can have — uhhhh — whatever you want for free.”

Affleck has long been known to frequent Dunkin’, no matter which coast he’s on. Last August, Affleck was seen kissing wife Jennifer Lopez while clutching a Dunkin’ paper bag in Santa Monica. In 2021, when he shot “The Tender Bar” in and around Boston, he showed up on-set carrying his signature iced Dunkin’. And he was famously spotted juggling Dunkin’ iced coffees and Munchkins near his Los Angeles home back in 2020.

