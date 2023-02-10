Colonel Christopher Mason to retire as superintendent of Mass. State Police

Colonel Christopher S. Mason will retire next week as superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, ending a nearly four-decade career in law enforcement after more than three years in the department’s top job, officials said Friday.

Mason graduated from the State Police Academy in 1993 and worked his way up from trooper to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and commanding officer for the detective unit assigned to Cape Cod and the islands before becoming superintendent, according to a statement from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

“Colonel-Superintendent Mason’s dedication to duty and selfless public service has earned the respect and trust of his department and the community around him,” Governor Maura T. Healey said in the statement. “His decades-long career in law enforcement exemplified core values of integrity, fairness, and dignity, and we are fortunate to have benefitted from his steady leadership in Massachusetts.”