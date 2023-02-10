Colonel Christopher Mason to retire as superintendent of Mass. State Police

Colonel Christopher S. Mason will retire next week as superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, ending a nearly four-decade career in law enforcement after more than three years in the department’s top job, officials said Friday.
Mason graduated from the State Police Academy in 1993 and worked his way up from trooper to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and commanding officer for the detective unit assigned to Cape Cod and the islands before becoming superintendent, according to a statement from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
“Colonel-Superintendent Mason’s dedication to duty and selfless public service has earned the respect and trust of his department and the community around him,” Governor Maura T. Healey said in the statement. “His decades-long career in law enforcement exemplified core values of integrity, fairness, and dignity, and we are fortunate to have benefitted from his steady leadership in Massachusetts.”
During Mason’s tenure, the State Police modernized their training practices, diversified their ranks, achieved a 97 percent homicide clearance rate last year, and implemented department-wide use of body cameras and cruiser-mounted cameras, according to the statement.
“For nearly four decades, Colonel-Superintendent Mason has demonstrated a true commitment to protecting the public, while fostering supportive partnerships with local leaders across our 351 cities and towns,” Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll said in the statement. “As a former mayor, I recognize the importance of those strong working relationships in making our neighborhoods safer.”
