Fenway groundskeeper digs up antique bottle older than the ballpark

David Mellor, senior director of grounds for the Red Sox, posted a slideshow of the glass on Instagram, accompanied by the song “Message in a Bottle” by The Police.

A member of Fenway Park’s grounds crew dug up a object in the field Thursday: an antique glass bottle estimated to be older than the beloved ballpark it called home.

David Mellor, senior director of grounds for the Red Sox, posted photos Thursday of an antique bottle dug up at Fenway Park.

“While digging during the planned field renovation this ‘treasure’ was found at the edge of the root zone while working on drainage,” Mellor wrote.

Based on its model, the bottle was last produced in 1910, according to Zineb Curran, a spokesperson for the Red Sox. The field and drainage system were completely renovated after the 2004 season so it’s “unusual to find such things anymore,” she said.

Fenway Park, the oldest professional baseball stadium still in use, first opened in 1912. The translucent bottle was worn but fully intact as Mellor held it up in photos.

“It has an interesting rounded bottom and cool bubbles within the glass and a partial cork still in the top,” Mellor wrote.

The Red Sox’s opening game is scheduled for March 30. Until then, who knows what other mysteries the storied grounds may hold.

