Winds on Friday could increase fire danger in Boston. Expect more seasonable temperatures this weekend.

The record in Boston for today is 60 degrees set back in 1990 and it’s highly likely that a new record will be established. This obviously isn’t normal and winter enthusiasts are certainly not happy with the lack of cold and snow this season.

Many areas are already well into the 50s, headed toward or even above 60 degrees for a few hours Friday. Places like Norwood, which traditionally over-perform in these situations, could even reach 64 or 65 degrees.

Earlier this week, I wrote about whether or not winter could be over . On a day like today in Boston, you might think it is.

Late morning temperatures are forecast to be near 60 degrees south of the Mass Pike. WeatherBELL

If you like warmth and sunshine, it won’t be a completely perfect day because temperatures will be muted by a strong westerly wind. The air Friday will dry out this afternoon, raising fire danger, something hard to imagine this time of the year. However with bare ground and lowering humidity, the leaves will dry out somewhat quickly.

More seasonable air will be with us this weekend. When you get up Saturday morning, most areas will be at or a little below freezing, only rising to 40 or so in the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine.

It will be cold, nearly 20 degrees, on Saturday with some Canadian air back in place. NOAA

A weather system with lots of moisture will pass south of New England Sunday night and early Monday. The rain shield from this could envelop the South Coast for a few hours, bringing some showers. I’m leaning toward the whole system staying out to sea.

Notice on the map below that some areas of Georgia and the Carolinas could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain. If the system came north and we had cold air in place, this is the type of scenario where we get a snowstorm. However, in this winter, that just has not been the pattern.

A swath of heavy rain will fall across southeastern parts of the US this weekend. WeatherBELL

A moderating trend begins again early next week, and if we can keep chilly Atlantic Air to the north, there’s a chance we reach near 60 degrees again for one or perhaps two days. That type of long range forecast can certainly change. Eventually, a cold front will sweep the mild air out to sea and turn colder again — but I still don’t see any significant snow in sight.



