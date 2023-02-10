Going all out on Valentine’s Day

Consider the winter of 2021. By then, I had been pedaling a fat bike — those big, buoyant rigs that can transform a snowy field into a winter wonderland — for two years. But my wife, Lauri, my favorite riding partner, couldn’t join me.

I try. I’m just not very imaginative when it comes to finding creative presents, though I do like to think outside the box. I’m definitely not a chocolates or flowers or jewelry guy. Instead, I prefer shared activities — travel, including gifts that reflect our outdoor lifestyle, like a ski weekend.

No one has ever accused me of being the perfect husband. My daughters — now 26 and 24 — constantly chuckle at my ineptitude selecting a proper Valentine’s Day gift for my beautiful bride of almost 30 years.

The previous winter, at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch, N.H., I rented a fat bike for Lauri. She enjoyed it, but reminded me that our daughter Brynne’s college bill and not a new bike was still a priority.

A year later, Brynne’s tuition was paid in full, and Lauri and I were fed up with the pandemic. On Valentine’s Day, I surprised her with a new fat bike. Romantic? Not particularly, unless you consider that my entire raison d’être is to spend more time with my wife.

Valentine’s Day gives all of us a great opportunity to celebrate our significant others in special and unique ways. Lisa Schreider, owner of Lisa’s Hands Of Time Concierge in Chestnut Hill, which specializes in removing clutter from homes, said the ideal Valentine’s Day gift features “any element that shows that someone put some real thought, time, or creativity into a gift or experience, something that may be sentimental to your partner or spouse, something shared or meaningful to you both, or something that will help take away their pain points or major stressors.

“In our case, a client may surprise their partner with a fully cleaned-out garage or basement, which can be life-changing or marriage-saving,” said Schreider. “And I’m not joking.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be romantic or a grand gesture to be special or have an impact,” she said. “Sometimes something small can go a long way. The element of surprise is special because it means you put some thought and time into it. Those tend to be much more meaningful.”

According to Danni Lerner of Boxborough, founder of Lerner Concierge, “there are many generic Valentine’s Day gifts out there that can be purchased without much thought of the specific person you’re giving it to. Those are usually the gifts that are forgotten.

“Valentine’s Day is a different sort of holiday in that it is a shared holiday, not an individual one, and the gift should reflect that,” said Lerner. “An experience is best in my opinion. Not just a dinner reservation; make it something special.

“Memories are a powerful helper in the gift-giving department,” she said. “A unique gift evokes a memory the two of you had together. It shows your loved one you care and put some thought into the gift. My husband once commissioned a drawing from a children’s book illustrator of our daughter dancing, and it has been one of my most favorite gifts.”

So, let’s take a look at some of the traditional Valentine’s Day gifts: jewelry, crystal, and fine dining. Instead of a finished product, why not surprise that special someone with an “experience,” such as the chance to develop the skills to produce their own special something?

For jewelry, consider classes offered at places like Eos Designs Studio in Marblehead, Metalwerx in Waltham, Elsie Kaye Glassworks in Westborough, Lexington Arts & Crafts Society in Lexington, or Mermaid Tales of Glosta in Gloucester.

Participants get to work on their projects at an adult glass-fusion class at The Glass Bar in Needham. . Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Prefer crystal? Working with glass — glassblowing, glass fusion, or flame work — can be a captivating hobby. See if it might be a good fit by checking out the Bubble Factory in Essex, Shards Stained & Etched Glass Studio in Peabody, Fiamma Glass in Waltham, North Shore Glass School in Salem, Mill City Glass Works in Lowell, or The Glass Bar in Needham

Jake O'Donnell and Ali Stevens put the finishing touches on their salad of mixed greens with pear and goat cheese during a French Bistro cooking class at Culinary Underground in Southborough. Giovanna Clott/Elizabeth Tesler

Or maybe you’re a foodie. Full confession: The following suggestion about gifting cooking courses comes with one giant caveat. Namely, the giver should be absolutely sure that the recipient doesn’t construe this gift as a commentary on his or her kitchen skills. Present it as a chance to launch a culinary adventure together.

Try Taste Buds Kitchen in Beverly (also in North Andover), Helen’s Kitchen Cooking School in Natick, Create A Cook in Newton Highlands, Pairings in North Easton, Cooking With the Italian Diva in Wareham, or Culinary Underground in Southborough.

A next-level gift, within reason, might combine a favorite activity and travel. Lauren Hefferon’s Arlington-based Ciclismo Classico has offered bike tours abroad, most notably the hillside villages and historic cities of Italy, for more than three decades.

Ken and Lee Estridge of Newton unwind after a day of cycling together through the Puglia region of Italy with Ciclismo Classico tours. Max Marenco/Cyclismo Classico

“A unique Valentine’s Day gift is one that sparks the passion in the recipient. Cards and flowers are nice, but lack personalization,” said Hefferon. “A Valentine’s Day gift should inspire and really warm the heart.”

Europe, in general, is always an appealing destination, she said, “but of course, any tour in Italy sparks the romantic in all of us. Italians are by nature passionate and they offer that up in their food, their music, and the way they live their daily lives.”

A Valentine’s Day gift of travel is a gift that keeps giving, said Hefferon, with countless opportunities to surprise your significant other as you explore new places.

“In addition to creating memories that last forever, a bicycle tour stirs all of the senses and has a dreamy quality that makes our heart pound,” said Hefferon. “A bike tour more than any active experience reminds us how life could and should be — active, fun, delicious, educational, energizing, and flowing.”

Hefferon pointed out that many of the couples that participate in Ciclismo Classico tours are looking to step away from lives that are continuing to “spin faster and faster. We’re all longing for and need to slow down to experience quality experiences with friends, family, and loved ones.”

“What more could you want for Valentine’s Day?” she said.

For something completely different, how about saddling up for a spirited game of polo? For the past eight years, the Boston Polo Club in Georgetown has offered a Valentine’s Day Sweethearts Tournament for beginner players (this year’s match is set for Feb. 18).

“It’s always one of our favorite events,” said club owner Mark Tashjian. “There is no riding experience necessary and it’s mostly walking. Anyone with polo experience cannot score, and we teach the new people how to ride and hit the polo ball.

“Our Sweethearts Tournament is always a huge surprise to people who have never played polo before, because they don’t realize how easy it is and how comfortable they’ll feel riding and playing polo,” said Tashjian. “Most people have very little riding experience. We’ve had a lot of people purchase lesson packages to learn the sport together.”

Gifts, meanwhile, can supplement that desire to share experiences. I’ve celebrated numerous holidays by showering Lauri with athletic paraphernalia, including bikes, helmets, cycling shorts, jerseys, socks, and shoes. Apparently, I’m not alone.

“One of our better Valentine’s stories was an individual who purchased front and rear lights to give to their loved one,” said Patrick Cochran of JRA Cycles in Medford. “I’m paraphrasing here, but I believe they stated: ‘I want to make sure they come home to me every night.’

“I can absolutely appreciate this person wanting to help ensure their loved one was as visible as possible to cars while they’re riding,” said Cochran. “For me, a unique Valentine’s gift would check the boxes of practical, aesthetically pleasing, and something the recipient may not think to purchase themselves.”

Finally, Anna Ballard of Wellesley offered a single piece of advice that any partner can benefit from when it comes to choosing an appropriate gift.

“Listening is how you show love,” said Ballard, founder of Ballard & Prescott gifting service. “Pay close attention to what your loved one is saying. Listen to what they are excited about, interested in, or miss doing. Then research related gifts or activities.

“If they are going on about a meal they recently had, find a related cooking class you can enjoy together,” she said. “Or if they’ve been reminiscing about a vacation, frame a picture from that trip. Nothing says ‘I love you’ like proving you are listening.”

Globe correspondent Brion O’Connor can be reached at brionoc@verizon.net.