Here’s one (illegal) way to renew your vehicle’s registration

Most people put a new registration sticker on their license plate after their old one expires. But not everyone. Case in point: On Jan. 21, Whitman police shared a photo of a plate that had been defaced by someone using magic markers. Where the registration sticker was supposed to go, the person used a green marker to color in a box that was shaped like a sticker and then wrote the numerals “23″ for the year 2023 in black. Police noted the artistic efforts of the vandal in a post that went viral on Facebook , and was shared over 1,300 times. “Effort = A+,” police wrote. “Implementation = F, + citation.” Their caption was accompanied by a yellow emoji face sporting a skewed frown. The Whitman PD’s grading of the artwork garnered lots of reactions and comments, including one from the Franklin Police Department, which quipped: “So you’re saying there’s room for improvement?”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

WANTED: AN EMERGENCY MANICURIST

At 1:54 a.m. Jan. 28, Peabody police received a 911 call from man in the vicinity of the SpringHill Suites hotel who said he needed help because “his girlfriend broke an acrylic nail.” He then hung up without giving more information. Police responded but were unable to locate the caller, and they said everything in the area appeared to be in order.

SHE DIDN’T SIGN UP FOR THIS TURKEY TROT

At 10:33 a.m. Jan. 21, Wilmington police got a call from a woman who said she was running near the Santander Bank on Main Street and was being chased by two turkeys. According to the log entry, police confirmed that the woman was able to make it back to her vehicle safely, and noted that the turkeys were still in the area.

HOWLING (AT THE MOON?)

At 12:21 a.m. Feb. 4, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from someone on Springhill Avenue who reported that a man was causing a disturbance by “yelling and howling.” Police responded to the scene and spoke to all involved, and peace was restored. (Interesting to note: According to the lunar calendar, this incident happened close to the full moon, which was Feb. 5.)

MYSTERY OF THE VANISHING POOL CUE

At approximately 10:58 a.m. on Jan. 28, a man went into the police station in Stow to report that his pool cue had possibly been stolen from his vehicle about a month ago. He explained that the pool cue was a “one-of-a-kind” Dale Perry pool cue that was valued at $1,000. He said the case in which he stored his beloved cue also was missing. He told police that he checked with his pool hall to see if it had left it there, and they did not have it. He said he usually kept the pool cue in his vehicle and did not lock the doors — which he no longer does since his cue disappeared.

FLYING COFFEE

At 7:53 p.m. Jan. 28, Peabody police got a call from a resident of Cedar Grove Avenue who reported that someone was “repeatedly throwing coffee drinks” at the front siding of his home and “damaged his front screen door.” According to the log entry, there were no witnesses or suspects, and an officer was dispatched to the scene to document the vandalism.

