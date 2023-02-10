fb-pixel Skip to main content

I-95 South lanes reopened after seven-car crash in Needham

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated February 10, 2023, 57 minutes ago

Seven cars were involved in a crash Friday morning on Interstate 95 south in Needham, closing lanes and backing up traffic before the scene was cleared, officials said.

The crash took place near Exit 35, or Highland Avenue, the state Department of Transportation tweeted shortly after 8 a.m. Only travel lane remained open.

It was not clear whether anyone was injured.

At 8:39 a.m., the two left lanes were opened up, and by 9:07 a.m., the scene was clear.


Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video