I-95 South lanes reopened after seven-car crash in Needham

Seven cars were involved in a crash Friday morning on Interstate 95 south in Needham, closing lanes and backing up traffic before the scene was cleared, officials said.
The crash took place near Exit 35, or Highland Avenue, the state Department of Transportation tweeted shortly after 8 a.m. Only travel lane remained open.
It was not clear whether anyone was injured.
#MAtraffic Troopers on scene Rte 128 SB in Needham with a 7 car crash. Only one lane of travel is open at this time. Expect delays.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 10, 2023
At 8:39 a.m., the two left lanes were opened up, and by 9:07 a.m., the scene was clear.
Scene clear. All lanes open https://t.co/FOPoxX1QSB— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 10, 2023
