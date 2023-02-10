New book on East, Southeast Asian folktales aims to help teachers enrich diverse classrooms

But because of a lack of funding at the time, McCabe said her project fell through. Now, decades later, she is continuing her goal through her latest work, “Perspectives on East and Southeast Asian Folktales,” a book published in collaboration with other professors around the world that examines the morals, themes, and narratives used in East and Southeast Asian folktales.

The UMass Lowell psychology professor set off to compile folktales from Cambodian families, keeping a record that could give children of immigrant families a sense of familiarity in the United States.

When she first learned about the countless books destroyed in 1970s Cambodia under a brutal Khmer Rouge regime, Allyssa McCabe became determined to preserve the stories that survived.

Researchers hope the volume, published in August 2022, can be a helpful tool for teachers to learn how to read Asian folktales to classes with Asian American students, as well as for social workers and school counselors working with students from those communities.

“Everybody has heard that Cinderella is told in all sorts of different languages, but that’s not what we’re talking about here,” McCabe said. “We’re talking about some stories that are really different and that requires translation and contextualization, and that’s what we were trying to do with a scholarly book.”

The researchers behind the book made their pitch to educators and community members at a book launch last month at UMass Lowell’s Center for Asian American Studies, where some expressed a desire for more culturally relevant storytelling. Lowell has the second-largest community of Cambodians in the United States, with Asian Americans making up 26.7 percent of students in Lowell’s schools, according to 2022 figures from the state Department of Education.

“The current curriculum that we are using in a public school doesn’t really encourage the use of multicultural stories,” said Thida Loeung, a kindergarten teacher in Lowell Public Schools. “I’m sure that people are going to scramble to find stories [on multicultural day] to read to students.”

The new book from McCabe and co-editor MinJeong Kim provides background information on various cultural stories for teachers who are new to reading Asian folk stories.

“That was our service to the community,” Kim said.

Kim, an associate professor of language arts and literacy at UMass Lowell, said that their latest work is an important tool for educators, social workers, and counselors working with Asian American students, who should consider teaching Asian storytelling styles in the classroom.

Although it is not a teaching guide, McCabe and Kim said the book can be used as a complement to the two’s previous work, “A Long Long Time Ago,” a book featuring stories from Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Cambodia in both English and its original language.

“Educators should really understand the richness and diversity they bring into the classroom,” Kim said.

She added that reading stories from other cultures can help develop children’s oral language and literacy skills, as well as give them exposure to other cultures and social emotional learning.

“Not talking about it, or not giving children [the chance] to tell their own stories is also a form of discrimination,” Kim said.

After receiving the Creative Economy Grant from the UMass president’s office, McCabe and Kim began collecting folktales in 2018 from various Southeast Asian American communities in Lowell to turn those stories into their illustrated children’s book, “A Long Long Time Ago.”

McCabe said Asian and other cultural storytelling styles are often dismissed in the classroom, which can be harmful to students’ expression of their identity and culture.

“There are children on record saying ‘yeah, she made me take out the good part,’” McCabe said, referencing research of students who felt teachers did not appreciate their use of Asian metaphors, idioms, and other storytelling devices.

According to 2020 US Census data, Lowell’s population is 22.2 percent Asian, 17.6 percent Hispanic or Latino, and 9 percent Black.

Loeung, the Lowell kindergarten teacher, said she uses “A Long Long Time Ago” in her class.

“From my experience, the children loved it,” Loeung said.

But she said most teachers wait until the school’s designated day to celebrate cultural diversity to talk about the diversity in their classroom.

“We need to expose [students] to ... the differences, similarities, sameness, but let them know that we all celebrate our uniqueness.”

Sarorn Lin, a recent UMass Lowell graduate who is Cambodian American, attended the book launch Tuesday where he said that it was difficult to hear Cambodian stories from his parents because of the trauma they dealt with after leaving their home country. He hoped students will get the chance to learn more about their culture thanks to McCabe and Kim’s latest works.

“I didn’t have my parents to tell me the other perspective,” Lin said. “For people who grew up with one perspective, this [book] is a good thing.”

McCabe said she hopes to spread awareness for their latest book about perspectives on Asian folktales to encourage multicultural storytelling in classrooms, and provide the background information for teachers to use when reading Asian folktale stories to students.

Kim said that she is currently working with the Tsongas Industrial History Center, an interactive museum in Lowell, to apply for grants to help conduct workshops and trainings about introducing children to literature about Asian immigrants to educate museum educators and K-4 teachers.

“The main message of the whole book is to not interpret Asian narratives as passive,” Kim said. “They should really consider this form of narratives as an asset.”

Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.