Plymouth house fire leaves one dead, two injured, officials say

A fire tore through a home Friday morning in Plymouth, leaving one man dead and two occupants injured, officials said.

Emergency responders received a Life Alert call at 5:24 a.m. that residents of 41 Post N Rail Ave. were choking on smoke, said Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal’s Office. A video of the fire shows large flames coming from the roof of the one-story building.

The man, who authorities did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene and two other residents were taken to a nearby hospital, officials said. One of the residents was critically injured, Wark said.