Plymouth house fire leaves one dead, two injured, officials say

A fire tore through a home Friday morning in Plymouth, leaving one man dead and two occupants injured, officials said.
Emergency responders received a Life Alert call at 5:24 a.m. that residents of 41 Post N Rail Ave. were choking on smoke, said Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal’s Office. A video of the fire shows large flames coming from the roof of the one-story building.
The man, who authorities did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene and two other residents were taken to a nearby hospital, officials said. One of the residents was critically injured, Wark said.
“The investigation into the fire’s origin and cause is ongoing, but at this point it does not appear suspicious,” Wark said.
