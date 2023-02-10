fb-pixel Skip to main content

Plymouth house fire leaves one dead, two injured, officials say

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated February 10, 2023, 1 hour ago
An early morning fire in Plymouth results in at least one dead, officials say. (Courtesy of Plymouth Fire Buff)

A fire tore through a home Friday morning in Plymouth, leaving one man dead and two occupants injured, officials said.

Emergency responders received a Life Alert call at 5:24 a.m. that residents of 41 Post N Rail Ave. were choking on smoke, said Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal’s Office. A video of the fire shows large flames coming from the roof of the one-story building.

The man, who authorities did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene and two other residents were taken to a nearby hospital, officials said. One of the residents was critically injured, Wark said.

“The investigation into the fire’s origin and cause is ongoing, but at this point it does not appear suspicious,” Wark said.


Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

