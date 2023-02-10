Prohibition against urinals prompts student walkout as N.H. lawmakers weigh segregating bathrooms by sex

They spent about 45 minutes in a peaceful demonstration against the newly imposed bathroom restrictions, according to Superintendent Christi Michaud, who said her team has fielded a slew of questions and concerns this week, especially from Milford’s male high school students.

MILFORD, N.H. — After a lengthy debate over whether to separate school bathrooms and locker rooms by sex, not gender identity, the school board decided Monday to prohibit students at Milford Middle School and Milford High School from using their school’s urinals or shared spaces in locker rooms.

“They feel as though there wasn’t an issue or a concern here at the high school,” she said.

The debate over bathrooms that’s been raging in Milford is closely intertwined with the one in Concord, where some of the same key players have been pushing for a state law to allow or even require public schools to segregate multi-stall bathrooms and locker rooms by sex, not gender identity.

The board member who proposed Milford’s urinal crackdown, Noah Boudreault, pitched it as part of a “compromise.” Boudreault’s plan, which the board adopted Monday with a 4-1 vote, neutralized an earlier proposal from vice chair Nathaniel Wheeler that had drawn fierce rebuke from LGBTQ students and their allies.

Wheeler’s proposal would have segregated locker rooms and group restrooms based strictly on sex defined “biologically,” with separate single-stall restrooms designated as gender neutral. That would have ended the district’s current practice of allowing students to use the facilities that match their “consistently asserted” gender identity.

Nathaniel Wheeler, vice chair of the school board in Milford, N.H., speaks during a meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, that hundreds of community members attended. For nearly two hours of public comment, people spoke for and against Wheeler's proposal to separate school bathrooms and locker rooms by sex. Wheeler is seated next to Superintendent Christi Michaud. Steven Porter

Many community members touted Wheeler’s proposal during nearly two hours of public comment at Monday’s school board meeting, where they wore yellow smiley face stickers with the words “Support Parental Rights.” But a majority of those who spoke wore rainbow flags and LGBTQ-affirming apparel as they denounced Wheeler’s proposal as harmful to an especially vulnerable group of young people.

Nico Romeri, a 16-year-old sophomore who is transgender, told the school board that depression rates would rise dramatically among LGBTQ kids if Wheeler’s proposal were adopted. The school board should recognize that transgender kids come to school to learn and grow, just like their cisgender peers do, he said.

“I want my high school experience to be just like everyone else’s, like getting my license, taking biology class, and figuring my life out, not fighting for it,” he said.

Speaking calmly to a room full of adults on edge, Romeri said leaders and parents shouldn’t let fear dictate their actions.

“I see all these scared people on both sides not knowing what to do yet wanting to help their children in different ways,” he said. “The best way you can help your children is not discriminating against their peers but listening and helping your child grow. That is all we want.”

Romeri later told the Globe he was glad to see the school board settle on a compromise plan, though he views the plan itself as unnecessary.

These urinals at Milford High School in Milford, N.H., are off-limits for the foreseeable future. The school board adopted tighter rules for school bathrooms and locker rooms on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, after parents complained about transgender students accessing the facilities that correspond to their gender identity. Steven Porter

In addition to barring urinal use, Boudreault’s plan prohibits students from using shared changing areas in school locker rooms. Those who change clothes for P.E. class must do so in a stall, and the maximum occupancy for each school bathroom and locker room will be capped at the number of stalls it contains. That means that while eight girls would be able to change simultaneously in the high school girls’ locker room, just three would be able to do so in the high school boys’ locker room.

“The issue at hand for me is student safety,” Boudreault told the Globe. “My job as a board member is to mitigate risk.”

Boudreault was quick to clarify that he doesn’t view LGBTQ youth or their peers as inherently dangerous. But something needed to be done to address concerns raised both about Wheeler’s proposal and about student privacy, and clamping down on bathroom access across the board will help Milford schools deal with other problems, like students vaping, he said.

“My proposed solution took care of a myriad of other issues that the school district is experiencing, so instead of fighting the gender fight, I decided to fight the larger fight,” he said.

The drawbacks to the compromise

Superintendent Michaud warned that the tighter rules could lead to bathroom bottlenecks and detract from instructional time. Nonetheless, school personnel are working to comply with the board’s directive, she said. That includes beginning to communicate new expectations to staff, students, and parents; blocking off urinals; and reviewing whether the reduced restroom capacity is permissible under applicable building codes. New Hampshire’s plumbing code require schools to provide one “water closet” per 30 students. Urinals can count toward that water closet tally.

Even if Milford has enough bathroom stalls for its 1,200 middle and high school students, those stalls aren’t evenly distributed between the schools and the genders. Most of the stalls are designated for girls.

Milford schools use a digital hall pass system to help keep track of which students are outside class at any given time, but it’s not clear whose job it will be to enforce the new bathroom capacity standards during passing periods.

There’s also the price tag to consider. Although the district does not yet know how much it would cost to install deck-to-deck bathroom stalls, Michaud said an earlier quote for a smaller-scale project suggests Boudreault’s proposal would cost at least tens of thousands of dollars.

Given all the questions that have come up since Monday’s decision, school board chair Judi Zaino, who voted in favor of Boudreault’s compromise, said on Wednesday that the board acted in good faith but needs to consider more carefully how to address these sensitive topics.

“I think we made a mistake,” she said.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 20.

Pushing for a statewide rule

The bathroom discussions began last fall, when a transgender girl started using the middle school girls’ locker room, Michaud said.

Some parents raised concerns about the behavior of one or more transgender students in Milford. One mother, Samia DeMarco, testified before the New Hampshire House Committee in January that a trans girl left a bathroom stall door open while standing to urinate. The school brushed aside concerns about that incident, as well as unwelcome and demeaning comments the student had made, DeMarco said.

Michaud told the board that not every instance of conflict among student peers meets the definition of “bullying” or “harassment.” She told the Globe that neither the middle school nor the high school has had any substantiated instance of bullying or harassment related to transgender students using school facilities.

When asked Monday by the Globe whether he will continue advocating for strictly sex-segregated bathrooms in Milford schools, Wheeler declined to comment.

His advocacy on this issue hasn’t been limited to Milford. He testified in Concord in January in favor of House Bill 396, which would signal to public entities statewide that they can use sex-based differentiation for places of intimate privacy.

“To have somebody of the opposite biological sex in a locker room is just inappropriate, and it violates the safety and modesty of the greater number,” Wheeler said during a legislative committee hearing. He identified himself as a school board member and said local leaders like him need state law to affirm their right to make tough decisions on this topic.

“We have people identifying as one gender and harassing another one,” he said. “So at what point do we not protect the masses?”

These proposals at both the local and state levels have advanced with backing from the conservative Christian advocacy group Cornerstone. The group’s general counsel, Ian Huyett, delivered a presentation to the Milford school board in November and has been actively lobbying for HB 396 in Concord.

Huyett was at the State House on Wednesday, when the House Judiciary Committee dealt a major blow to Cornerstone’s efforts. Rather than send HB 396 to the full House, the committee voted 11-9 to retain the measure in committee. One Republican member, Representative Dave Testerman of Franklin, voted with every Democrat, effectively preventing the bill from advancing. His vote surprised members of both parties.

Immediately after the committee’s vote, Huyett huddled with Testerman for a brief hushed conversation in the hall. When the lawmaker left, Huyett blasted him without hesitation.

“It’s unfortunate that Representative Testerman chose to vote with the Democrats and to prevent the many parents and children who have ongoing concerns that need to be addressed from having a voice in the people’s house,” Huyett told the Globe.

Testerman did not respond to requests for comment.

Although HB 396 is stuck in committee for the time being, another measure, House Bill 104, would mandate that all multi-stall school restrooms and locker rooms be segregated by sex in districts across New Hampshire.

During a hearing on Tuesday, the bill’s lead sponsor, Representative Michael Moffett, a Republican from Loudon, referred to the debate in Milford and pointed to a case in Loudoun County, Virginia, where the superintendent was fired over the district’s handling of two sexual assault reports against a “gender fluid” teen who assaulted a classmate in the girls’ bathroom in 2021.

The school board in Milford, N.H., decided on Monday, Feb. 6, 2022, to impose new privacy-focused restrictions for bathrooms and locker rooms at Milford Middle School and Milford High School after parents complained about transgender students accessing the facilities that correspond to their gender identity. Steven Porter

Moffett said his bill should not be seen as implying that any group is more prone to criminal behavior than any other. Supporters of the measure said keeping the sexes separated is just common sense.

Betsy Harrington of Deering testified in favor of HB 104. “Losing our private spaces to people who were born men defeats the purpose of the separation in the first place. Their need for a space did not negate ours,” she said.

“I can accept that some discomfort is present for someone identifying outside their biology,” she added, “but the ladies in the bathroom would be transferred that discomfort if we gave up our space to biological men. Someone is going to live with some discomfort. Should it be a few biological men or all women?”

Lawmakers who seemed skeptical of the bill asked its supporters whether the measure would allow mothers to bring their young sons into the women’s restroom and whether it would allow schools to provide multi-stall gender neutral bathrooms, in addition to sex-segregated facilities. As written, the bill would seem to prohibit those scenarios.

When asked questions about the bill, which she’s sponsoring, Representative Jeanine Notter, a Republican from Merrimack, referred those questions to long-time parental rights advocate Ann Marie Banfield and Cornerstone’s Huyett.

Huyett declined on Wednesday to discuss how his group’s defeat on HB 396 might affect their approach on other legislation. HB 104 is pending before the House Education Committee, where it’s expected to come up again on Feb. 15.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.