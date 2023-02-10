Refurbished church provides performance space for soloists and bands

The nonprofit also received town funding to restore the building’s interior and improve the acoustics to make it suitable as a performance venue. The Spire now offers a year-round slate of live performances by touring musical acts in a wide variety of popular genres, from singer-songwriter solo acts to small groups and even “tribute” bands performing the repertoire of ‘stadium’ act stars. Moondance, a band that performs Van Morrison’s music, recently performed to a sold-out hall.

Acquired by the town of Plymouth a decade ago, a 19th-century church building now draws regional audiences, tourists, and locals with a full slate of live music offerings.

Upcoming shows this month include Talisk, a two-man Scottish music act that will perform on Feb. 17, and singer-songwriter Eric Lindell, whose show takes place on Feb. 25. Next month’s slate will include a show by the alternative rock band Vapors of Morphine.

Its popularity with audiences and value to the town’s tourism economy now established, The Spire Center was recently awarded $3.6 million in town Community Preservation Act funds to back an ambitious effort to repair and restore the building to its original 19th century appearance. The restoration is a big job that includes removing all the metal siding from the building from an earlier roof repair effort by previous owners, said Lloyd Rosenberg, The Spire’s booking director and a foundation board member. That effort destroyed architectural features The Spire foundation will seek to restore.

The town’s grant will also be used to paint the building “to have a historical look,” Rosenberg said. “We have pictures. We want to recreate what was lost. Take off the aluminum siding … [The Spire] brings people to town, the bands have followers, and the revenue for the town is significant.”

He credits Bob Hollis, the president of The Spire’s board of directors, with the idea of acquiring the building and converting it to a performance space. It’s a relatively small hall for live music, Rosenberg said, with 225 seats. The center also hosts some smaller “lobby concerts” with seating for only 75, in part to give upcoming artists a chance to gain experience and build a following.

A former partner in the Plymouth law firm of Winokur, Serkey & Rosenberg, the retired attorney said his experience working to establish an outdoor music series that draws crowds to the town’s waterfront in the summer helped prepare him for his current role. “I wanted to book some concerts and have some fun,” Rosenberg said. The idea of helping to build the Spire and discover “what was working financially” at the new performance center was a challenge that appealed to him.

The physical restoration of the building has also proved challenging, Rosenberg said. “The place was in terrible shape. We managed through perseverance to draw talent, while putting the town’s funding to use in physical improvements, especially the room’s acoustics.” An old building used for other purposes required extensive (and expensive) improvements, such as the placement of “acoustic panels” everywhere.

“It’s now one of the nicest-sounding venues I’ve been in,” he said. “Every angle of the room is different.”

Every angle of the contemporary popular music appears to pop up on the hall’s events calendar as well. Talisk, the Scottish folk band composed of Mohsen Amini, Benedict Morris, and Graeme Armstrong, rose to prominence after winning a BBC Radio 2 folk music award.

Solo performer Eric Lindell, an American singer-songwriter, from Sonoma County, California, has toured nationally and internationally. Successful solo acts, Rosenberg said, have proved they can “hold the stage for 90 minutes.”

The Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young tribute band “Trinity” will perform at The Spire on April 20.

Other upcoming shows include a March 16 date with Honest Mechanik, composed of award-winning singer-songwriters Paul Hansen and Susan Cattaneo.

The Tim Ray Trio, headed by the longtime pianist for country music star Lyle Lovett, will perform on March 18.

Blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland will perform at The Spire on Saturday, March 4. Peter Hurley

Shemekia Copeland, an electric blues vocalist, will perform on March 4. She has “one of the most amazing voices you can hear,” Rosenberg said.

On March 31, Vapors of Morphine, a group formed after lead singer Mark Sandman of the hit alternative rock band Morphine died, will take the stage. Dana Colley, the group’s sax player, grew up in Hanson and is the son of former Plymouth newspaper cartoonist Ed Colley.

