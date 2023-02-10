Smiley names Oscar Perez new Providence Police chief

Perez, a 29-year veteran Providence officer and a Colombian immigrant, will be the first Latino police chief in the department’s history.

Perez joined the Police Department in May 1994 and rose through the ranks, serving in all divisions of the department. He was chosen as deputy chief in November after the retirement of Commander Thomas Verdi, and then became acting police chief when Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. left in January.

Advertisement

Perez holds a master’s from Boston University, graduated from the FBI National Academy and senior management programs at Boston University and the Harvard Kennedy School, and has taught community policing at Roger Williams University and Salve Regina University. He also has served on the parole board, the board at the Nonviolence Institute, and has been instrumental in working on statewide law enforcement policies, including body-worn cameras.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Perez is well-known throughout the community, where people call him by his first name, instead of his rank. At Wednesday’s packed community forum for the three finalists for police chief, Perez was applauded by some in the audience as he spoke about the need to recruit quality applicants for the police academy.

Perez has spoken often about his journey, growing up in Medellín, Colombia, and emigrating to Providence at age 13 with his family. They lived on Elma Street, in the South Side of Providence, where Perez also met a young Ed Cooley, the future coach of the Providence College men’s basketball team, and learned how to box at a local boxing gym. In an interview with the Globe last month, Perez said he learned lessons from the ring: the importance of training properly, being disciplined, and having the right people in your corner.

Advertisement

Perez said that he wanted to be a police officer since he was a child in Colombia. When he came to Providence and saw how the police made a difference getting the Elma Street Posse off the streets, he was sure of his path. His younger brother, Andres, also followed him onto the force and is now a sergeant.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.