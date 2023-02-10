Yes, Rhode Islanders actually bet on the coin toss in the Super Bowl

Since sports betting became legal in Rhode Island in November 2018, the state has seen nearly $1.5 billion in wagers, and has taken in $131.5 million in revenue.

This also marks the last football season where Rhode Island has a huge advantage over Massachusetts because we can place wagers from our cell phones while our neighbors to the north have to visit a casino in person.

It’s Super Bowl weekend, which means it’s one of the biggest sports betting weekends of the year.

There are so many different ways to bet on the Super Bowl, but here’s a look at some of the most common wagers that will be made this weekend.

The coin toss

⚓ Very simple: heads or tails. At -102 odds, betting $10 on the winning side would return $9.80 (plus the $10 you wagered). This was one of the most popular “prop” bets made during last year’s Super Bowl, according to the Sportsbook Rhode Island.

The game itself

⚓ As of Friday morning, the Eagles were 1.5-point favorites over the Chiefs, which means that if you bet on them to cover the spread, they’ll have to win by two points for you to make money. Betting on either side to cover is -110 odds, so a $10 win would pay $9.09.

⚓ If you would rather simply bet on who you think will win the game with no points involved, a $10 bet on the Eagles would pay $8 while a $10 bet on the Chiefs would pay $10.50. This is called a moneyline wager.

⚓ You can also bet on the under/over line for total points scored in the game, which is currently at 51. A $10 bet either way would pay the winner $9.09.

⚓ If you want to go to bed after the halftime show, you can also wager on the first half only or each individual quarter.

Other prop bets

Sportsbook Rhode Island reports that three of the most popular bets in last year’s game were the first player to score points in the game, the first type of scoring play in the game, and the first player to score a touchdown.

Some of the other bizarre wagers include:

⚓ Will any quarterback have a reception? A $10 winning bet on yes will pay $70.

⚓ Will the last play of the game be a quarterback rush (taking a knee)? A $10 winning bet pays $4.

⚓ How many touchdowns will be scored in the game? A $10 bet that there will be just one will pay $300.

There’s always next year

⚓ If you have zero interest in this year’s Super Bowl, you can already pick the winner of next year’s big game. A $10 bet on the Patriots would pay $450.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.