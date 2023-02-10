Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit

Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump in a fraught 2020 race, securing victory with thin margins in several battleground states. In Brazil’s recent election, its tightest since its return to democracy over three decades ago, Lula, the leftist leader of the Workers’ Party, squeaked out a win against right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who earned the nickname “Trump of the Tropics” and was an outspoken admirer of the former president.

WASHINGTON — President Biden welcomed Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Washington on Friday for wide-ranging talks on climate and strengthening democracies, an issue of shared importance after both leaders faced far-right mobs storming their governments’ halls of power to try to overturn their election victories.

Both Trump and Bolsonaro sowed doubts about the vote, without presenting evidence, but their claims nevertheless resonated with their most die-hard supporters. In the US Capitol, Trump supporters staged the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection seeking to prevent Biden’s win from being certified. Last month, thousands of rioters stormed the Brazilian capital aiming to oust the newly-inaugurated Lula.

“Both our nations’ strong democracies have been tested of late ... very much tested,” Biden said at the start of their Oval Office meeting. “But both in the United States and Brazil, democracy prevailed.”

Lula said that he was moving to restore Brazil on the world stage after Bolsonaro’s term.

“Brazil marginalized itself for four years,” Lula said. “His world started and ended with fake news.”

Biden joked that Lula’s complaint “sounds familiar,” an apparent knock on Trump.

Earlier Friday, Lula told CNN that Brazil does not have a “culture of hate,” but certainly a sharp divide similar to that in the United States.

“Here there’s also a split that’s much more, or as serious, as in Brazil – Democrats and Republicans are very divided,” Lula said.

The Oval Office talks come just over a month after Lula’s swearing-in and the failed attempt to topple his presidency.

During his 2020 run for the White House, Biden proposed working with global partners to create a $20 billion fund that would encourage Brazil to change its approach to the Amazon.

Biden’s special envoy for climate, John Kerry, is expected to soon travel to Brazil.

The Amazon Fund is the most important international cooperation effort to preserve the rainforest, raising donations for efforts to prevent, monitor, and combat deforestation and promote sustainability. It is managed by Brazil’s state development bank, and has one committee to set guidelines and monitor the results, and another to certify the effectiveness of sponsored policies.

The fund has mostly been financed by Norway. In 2019, Bolsonaro dissolved the steering committee that selects sustainable projects to finance. He argued the rainforest is a domestic affair. In response, Germany and Norway froze their donations.

After Lula took office, Germany’s government announced it will make 204 million euros ($222 million) available for environmental policies in Brazil. Of this total, $38 million is a donation to the Amazon Fund.

The two leaders previously met face-to-face in 2009 when Biden was vice president during Lula’s first go-round as Brazil’s president from 2003 to 2010. Lula later spent 580 days in prison on corruption charges but the conviction was annulled in 2021 on procedural grounds and the Supreme Court later ruled the judge had been biased.

Climate was a prominent topic in two recent phone calls between the leaders since Lula’s October victory, according to the White House.

Lula’s biggest objective going into the visit was securing ringing support for the legitimacy of his presidency as unease continues at home. It remains unclear how the animus Bolsonaro generated will be channeled going forward, and some opposition lawmakers allied with the former president are already calling for Lula’s impeachment. Lula sacked the army’s commander, with the defense minister citing “a fracture in the level of trust” in the force’s top levels.

Bolsonaro, who is facing several investigations in Brazil, traveled to Florida during the final days of his presidency and has remained there since. He applied late last month for a six-month tourist visa to extend his US stay. A group of Democratic lawmakers urged Biden to expel the former president on the grounds that the US shouldn’t provide safe harbor to would-be authoritarians.

The White House and State Department have declined to comment on Bolsonaro’s visa status, citing privacy concerns.

Biden stands ready to discuss Bolsonaro’s presence in the United States should Lula raise it, according to the White House. Analysts have noted that Bolsonaro’s absence from Brazil is a welcome change for Lula, and he told CNN he didn’t plan to discuss the former president with Biden.