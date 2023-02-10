Biden, at 80, is the real deal, as he will be in 2024

Regarding all the various talk about Joe Biden’s age (pick the article): It’s time for people considered “elderly” to publicly celebrate the advantages they have gained with age, including experience, perspective, and judgment, which may outweigh classic qualities of aging such as forgetting some names. Mental abilities are similar to physical abilities in the sense that if you reach a certain age and are still sharp, it is a better bet that you will reach an older age with those traits intact. At 76, and as a former physician and medical entrepreneur, I can tell you that my recent ventures are far, far more successful than earlier ventures. Some things do get better with age. A job like president of the United States permits you to have highly skilled individuals make up for minor changes that might come with your aging, allowing you to benefit from the advantages of aging in that role. Regarding the current president, his most endearing trait to me — authenticity — is not likely to diminish with time.

Dr. Michael Rothman