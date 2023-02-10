Keep the state’s authority to take over schools and districts

That earlier law was the most ambitious and dramatic overhaul in decades of the Commonwealth’s role in financing, supporting, and overseeing local public school districts, and it resulted in significant achievement gains. But proponents of the 2010 education package argued that many kids were still being left behind. Among other steps, the new law expanded the number of charter schools and gave state education authorities a critical intervention power: to take over chronically low performing schools and districts.

When former governor Deval Patrick signed the Achievement Gap Act into law in early 2010, he called it “the second chapter of Massachusetts education reform,” a reference to the state’s landmark Education Reform Act of 1993.

Shortly after gaining the power to do so, the state education board voted to take over the Lawrence Public Schools because of its persistently low student outcomes. For instance, the district, which is overwhelmingly Latino, was graduating fewer than half of its students, which was the worst rate in the state. More than a decade later, the schools in Lawrence — with a current graduation rate of 78 percent — remain under state receivership. Two other districts — Holyoke and Southbridge — were similarly taken over in 2015 and 2016, and both are also still controlled by a state-appointed receiver.

And now teachers’ unions and some lawmakers on Beacon Hill are pushing a bill that would eliminate such state takeovers, arguing that they are ineffective and undemocratic. But the proposal is misguided and risky.

By design, district takeovers are meant to be a shock to the system. The principle behind them is simple: to promptly drive structural reform and bring in new leadership, which are in theory key elements to turn around failing schools. Even though the 2010 law gave the state new receivership authority, it wasn’t the first time a struggling school district in Massachusetts had been taken over. Under an unusual partnership that lasted two decades, Boston University controlled the Chelsea Public Schools. At the time, in 1989, the agreement was the first of its kind in the nation. The takeover led to meaningful improvements initially, but it wasn’t perfect.

Proponents of the bill point to the loss of local control when the state takes over a district. Well, yes: That is the point of state interventions. The right to quality education is fundamental and shouldn’t hinge on whether local officials are able to provide it. If a city or town chronically mismanages its schools, a takeover is more than just warranted — it’s a state responsibility. And the buck doesn’t stop there: The state’s education agency also has to answer to the federal government, which keeps a close eye on how the state is fulfilling its duties to improve student outcomes via annual fiscal audits, program reviews, and other oversight activities.

To be sure, the question of whether state takeovers have been effective is a fair one. Have they resulted in student achievement growth? In the case of Lawrence, Holyoke, and Southbridge, the evidence is mixed. A Globe analysis last year found that those receiverships have not led to sustained improvements. The state, according to a review of test scores, graduation rates, and other metrics in the three districts, had failed to meet nearly all of its stated goals. “There was little or no improvement in English and science” test scores, according to the Globe analysis, while attendance rates had barely moved. “Math scores and graduation rates did improve in some districts, but only to a point and they still remain below average,” the Globe reporters wrote. Boosting graduation rates 30 percentage points in Lawrence is nothing to sneeze at, but it still leaves the district below the statewide 89.8 percent rate.

But the fact that state receiverships haven’t been a panacea isn’t a good reason to eliminate them as a policy tool. The right response would be for the Healey administration to improve the state’s capacity to oversee troubled districts, not just give up and leave them in the hands of local officials with a track record of failure.

Meanwhile, the mere existence of the takeover power can yield benefits. Case in point: the Boston Public Schools. Last year, after back-to-back state audits found that the BPS had failed to make progress in educating its most vulnerable students, the threat of a potential takeover ultimately pushed the district, Mayor Michelle Wu, and the Boston School Committee (whose members are appointed by the mayor) to commit to a series of reforms with set deadlines, some of which are currently underway. It’s far too early to say if the agreement will lead to meaningful improvement, but it’s hard to imagine the status quo would have changed without state authorities dangling the prospect of a takeover.

Without a doubt, the lever of receiverships should be used sparingly and judiciously, and state intervention isn’t some magic cure-all. But it remains a critical policy to keep in the state education authorities’ toolbox.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.