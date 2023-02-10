The kindness of misremembering strangers

He seemed bound for nowhere, touching the wall intermittently for balance; mildly intoxicated in the late afternoon. As he started to pass, I got the scent of a bottle. Then he stopped across from me. Though I did not know him, the expression on his face was one of collegiality and concern. I did not know him, but he appeared to know me.

I do not have a cat, but the cat man — whose genuine name I never learned — did not believe this. I had been looking for a parking space in the city, always an unwelcome task, and had found one many blocks from my destination, in front of a cat clinic. Competition to secure it had been bare-fisted and brutal, which could dampen anyone’s mood. I was counting quarters for the meter, in an irritable state of recovery and late for my appointment, when he wandered by.

“How’s your cat?” he called.

I wasn’t sure who he was talking to and kept counting. It’s all too easy to ignore someone you don’t understand.

“I saw you earlier,” he said, “when you brought her in. How’s the cat?”

There was no getting around it.

“How’s she doing?” he said. “I was worried.”

I have no cat. We had not met earlier. He was worrying about air, about nonexistence. But there are times (though never in politics) when facts are not the point, and this was one of them: a random interaction, small and local between strangers, that would have no influence whatsoever on the rest of the world.

And yet, his misremembering was so sincere and generous that the only possible response was truth; not literal truth but emotional truth. He really wanted to know. As a result, I will not forget him, even though there is nothing beyond these few sentences to remember him by. Maybe I do need a cat.

“I think she’ll be fine,” I said.

“Really? That’s great.” He slurred slightly over the apostrophe. “She’s doing better now?”

“She’s doing better,” I said.

And in that moment, because of that moment, I was, too.

Elissa Ely is a psychiatrist.