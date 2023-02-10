A life-changing public school option dangling just out of reach

Re “Suit targets vocational schools’ admissions” (Page A1, Feb. 3): Vocational schools provide life-changing opportunities for youth to access skilled jobs that are engaging, in-demand, and well-paid. They are a clear path to economic mobility and to breaking generational cycles of poverty and exclusion. However, the 28 regional public vocational schools in Massachusetts currently use a selective admissions process that ranks middle school children based on factors including their grades, discipline, attendance, guidance counselor recommendations, and interviews. The sole school that uses a lottery still calls for students to first obtain a recommendation and participate in an interview. This process has led to the systematic exclusion of vulnerable and underserved youth from these public schools.

Advertisement

Our organization, La Colaborativa, serves hundreds of young people from Chelsea’s lowest-income and immigrant families. We have witnessed firsthand the frustration when they are barred from the local vocational school due to average grades, absences due to homelessness, or discipline for behavioral issues from poverty and immigration trauma.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

We provide a carpentry program where we observe these same young people thriving in an active, hands-on learning environment. They deserve better from the public education system.

While we acknowledge the need to expand the number of vocational seats in the Commonwealth, the issue of equal access must be addressed first. We urge the Healey administration and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to move to a fair, unbiased lottery system for vocational admissions.

Gladys Vega

Executive director

La Colaborativa

Chelsea

Two students from Chelsea are being represented, along with two from Gardner, in a civil rights complaint filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights and the Center of Law and Education.





We need more pathways to career-connected learning

The vocational-technical high school admissions controversy is a microcosm of a larger concern (“Mass. needs more voc-tech schools — and a fairer way for students to get into them,” Editorial, Feb. 8): Why do we ration career technical education in the first place? Why can’t all Massachusetts students gain access to pathways to career success?

Advertisement

We need more career-connected learning opportunities across the board — both more seats in voc-tech schools and more career technical education in traditional schools. These opportunities can offer a bright future for Massachusetts students while providing them with skills employers are seeking.

According to the Massachusetts High Technology Council’s Technology Workforce Dashboard, there were 35,277 monthly tech occupation postings on average in Massachusetts from October 2021 to September 2022 and an average of just 6,143 monthly hires during the same period. That’s why the council supports the Student Pathways to Success coalition and why we’re supporting, among other measures, a bill introduced recently in the Legislature by Representative Chynah Tyler and Senator John J. Cronin that would expand opportunities for students to earn early college credit and valuable career credentials.

By opening more education pathways and reducing barriers to voc-tech, we can give students the skills they need for career success and promote a more equitable Commonwealth.

Elizabeth Mahoney

Vice president of policy and government affairs

Massachusetts High Technology Council

Burlington





Mass. ought to build more vocational schools

In the front-page article on the state’s vocational school admissions process and the push to make it more equitable, there was one solution that was not discussed: building more vocational schools to accommodate those students who want to go to one.

Advertisement

We hear so much about the public schools failing students, the need for more young skilled workers in our aging workforce, and issues of inclusion and equity. Why not answer the welcome demand for vocational school slots with a state-funded, tax-exempt-bond school capacity building program? It seems that that would be an investment that could bring large long-term returns for all concerned. Aside from that, it’s the right thing to do for teens seeking to build a secure future for themselves.

Donald Vaughan

Boston