‘There is no ceiling for her’: South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, who grew up in Mass., is the face of women’s college basketball

In a thrilling contest between her top-ranked, undefeated Gamecocks and fifth-ranked Connecticut, midway through the third quarter of a raucous, rollicking affair that had 15,000-plus fans filling every available seat in Hartford’s XL Center, the 6-foot-5-inch senior forward who’d been bounced around the paint by as many as three defenders at a time fought her way out of a tangle of arms under the basket, turned, and took a shot.

But sometimes all it takes is one startling sequence, one moment in basketball time, to say everything a piece of paper cannot. Boston had such a stretch here last Sunday.

HARTFORD — There is more than enough evidence to anoint Aliyah Boston the best player in women’s college basketball. The reigning National Player of the Year trophy she has in her closet, the national championship trophy she helped South Carolina lift last year, the presumptive status she holds as the next No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft — all of it makes for a pretty impressive résumé.

She missed. And then she went right back at the basket, grabbing the rebound and pulling the ball to her chest while white-jerseyed players on either side tried to pull it away. Up she went again, this time into the basket, with a foul for good measure. She made the free throw, pushed her team’s lead to 3, and made every statement that her second half was going to be nothing like her first.

“Aliyah is just relentless,” said her coach, Dawn Staley, after Boston had gone the entire first half without a field goal but finished as the game’s leading scorer anyway. “She plays relentlessly. And although she had a subpar [half], as far as statistics, she impacted the game.

“She doesn’t get flustered. She knew. She knew she didn’t play up to her level, her standard. So what does she do? She raises her standard. That’s her. She’s going to continue to play. Nobody pursues the basketball more than her, nobody wants to win more than her. She backs it up.”

That Boston erupted for 26 points — 14 in the fourth quarter and 11 straight at one point (including a deep 3-pointer) — and that she also was the game’s leading rebounder (11, in addition to two assists and a game-high eight fouls drawn) were the primary reasons the Gamecocks claimed their first road win (81-77) in the all-time series against the perennial powerhouse.

For Boston, however, it was more. More than a showcase for a record national viewing audience on Fox, more than a step in what she believes can be a second straight national championship season, more than a test of patience and physicality against a really good team. She has the perfect last name to indicate a crucial part of her basketball origin story, and a standout high school career at Worcester Academy ensured there was a section of fans in Hartford just for her.

“It’s almost like a homecoming,” she said days before the game.

From her parents, Cleone and Al, to her high school coach Sherry Levin, from her aunt Jenaire, with whom she and her sister Alexis lived after leaving their St. Thomas home to attend school in Massachusetts, to a gaggle of former teammates and parents from her old Worcester Sting AAU team. They all showed up for Boston, whose basketball journey was shaped in important ways by her time in Worcester.

“She only played with some of these kids a short while, but it was the start,” Cleone told me in the stands in the heady aftermath of the win, while Aliyah was making her way through the crowd sharing handshakes, autographs, and selfies, the only thing bigger than her presence being the smile she flashed.

“Maybe this is what it would have become, but as God says, do not despise the small beginnings.”

Cleone was quoting Zechariah 4:10, which says, “Do not despise these small beginnings, for the Lord rejoices to see the work begin.”

For this family of faith, no better words. Those small beginnings — uprooting a family to pursue an athletic dream, envisioning that dream as a scholarship to play in college and get an education — fed that dream. Not only did she go to college, but she plays for the growing Staley-coached dynasty in South Carolina. She also played regularly for the national team and USA Basketball, is on track for a degree in mass communications this spring, and has become the face of a women’s game that continues to grow in popularity and opportunity.

“One of the first things I asked Aliyah when we first met — and I took over when she was a sophomore — was, ‘What are your dreams?’ ” Levin recalled. “She had big dreams. She wanted to play professionally, the highest level in the NCAA.

“I said, ‘Let’s get into the gym and get to work.’ And every time we worked, we gave her another tool in the tool bag. ‘You’ve got the post moves, now pull out. With USA Basketball, against a 6-6 kid from France, you’re going to need something else. Now we add a midrange game. Why not shoot threes?’

“She was always willing and able, she put in the time and effort. There is no ceiling for her.”

Quite the climb from the days on St. Thomas when Al and the girls would play basketball on an outdoor court, when Aliyah was still splitting her athletic time between basketball and tennis. But it’s obvious basketball is her passion.

With her trademark long braids (currently dyed a mix of blue and teal), she danced her way through warm-ups for the UConn game to the strains of “Moves like Jagger,” more than ready for the much more physical dance awaiting on the court.

“I just went into attack mode,” she said of the second-half resurgence. “Just a great game, a great atmosphere.”

From the opening stretch, when a fired-up UConn squad exploded out of the gate, to the final rebound, which Boston grabbed and calmly handed to teammate Raven Johnson, her work was done, remembered best by one small stretch midway through the third quarter.

Sometimes that’s all it takes.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.