Bruins are hoping that Jake DeBrusk can be back in the lineup Tuesday

DeBrusk is in game shape, Montgomery said, and his busted thumb is 100 percent.

DeBrusk, absent for Thursday’s practice after his flight home from Edmonton was canceled, participated in Friday’s on-ice session wearing a noncontact jersey. Coach Jim Montgomery explained that the team was not satisfied with the pictures of DeBrusk’s fractured leg, which has yet to fully heal more than five weeks after he blocked a pair of shots in the Jan. 2 Winter Classic.

The Bruins are taking it slow with top-line winger Jake DeBrusk , who is back with the team but will miss Saturday’s date with the Capitals.

“Everything with his rehab except what we need to see,” the coach said. “We haven’t seen the imaging yet that will say we’re comfortable putting him back in.

“We knew before we played Toronto [Feb. 1] that he wasn’t going to be ready for Saturday. We’re hoping for Tuesday [at Dallas], but we’re not going to take any chances.”

Craig Smith was riding in DeBrusk’s spot to the right of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand on the No. 1 line.

Meanwhile, the news wasn’t good on Tomas Nosek. The fourth-line center had a setback in his recovery from a fractured left foot, the result of a blocked shot Jan. 19 against the Rangers.

“Skated one day. Didn’t go well,” Montgomery said. “He’s off-ice. We’re going to wait a little bit.”

Trent Frederic lined up as the No. 4 center in Friday’s workout, flanked by Jakub Lauko and A.J. Greer.

Monday will mark six weeks since DeBrusk gritted it out while scoring two goals at Fenway Park.

He was in a “substantial amount of pain,” said Montgomery, who said after the game and reiterated Friday that no one was aware of the extent of DeBrusk’s leg injury.

“It’s pretty remarkable the toughness he showed to come through in a big moment like that. I watched ‘Behind the B’ the other day. He couldn’t walk up the stairs. He was using his stick like a cane. And that’s four minutes after he scored the winning goal.”

A big impression

Facing the Capitals, who entered Friday in the first wild-card spot in the East, means trying to stall Alex Ovechkin’s chase for 895 goals. The 37-year-old Capitals captain trails only Wayne Gretzky (894) for career NHL goals. He will enter Saturday’s game with 812.

“You’d think he’d be slowing down; he’s not slowing down,” Montgomery said. “I never thought anyone would chase Wayne Gretzky’s record, but here we are.”

Ovechkin stories are legion in hockey, and Montgomery has one. Montgomery played the 2003-04 season in Russia, for Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Russian Superleague (predecessor to the KHL). The buzz about Ovechkin, then 18, was considerable when his Dynamo Moskva team visited Ufa. He was billed as a super-sized Pavel Bure.

“I couldn’t believe how big he was,” Montgomery said. “He was 17 turning 18, in his draft year. I couldn’t get over how big he was. He was a man-child out there in a real good league.”

How did Montgomery fare?

“I crushed him,” joked Montgomery, a 5-foot-9-inch playmaking winger in his day. “I laid him out.”

Montgomery recalled Ovechkin, in a tight loss to Ufa, arguing with fans.

“I remember him slashing at the glass,” Montgomery said. “Fans were reaching out, because they had the short glass. They pulled on his jersey. I remember him turning around. Oooh, he’s got a temper. I haven’t seen that since.”

Frederic, whom Ovechkin speared in the groin in March 2021, might disagree. Possibly because of that history, Frederic was tapped to lead the team stretch after Friday’s practice.

Stress test

Though the Bruins are expected to add a piece of some significance before the trade deadline (March 3), Montgomery hasn’t had any conversations with his charges. “I have watched players pack bigger suitcases on trips, on different teams I’ve been on,” he said. “It is a stressful time, though, for everybody. Not only for the players that wonder if they’re going to be around. It’s hard on them. It’s hard on people’s families.” He scoffed when asked what the deadline was like for him as a player. “I went through waivers five times,” he said. “I wasn’t a trade candidate.” … Assistant video coordinator Sean Andrake joined practice as an extra set of eyes. “More feedback, just getting back to our habits, reinforcing what works for us,” Montgomery said. “It’s an ‘out of the break’ thing. Kind of like a two-day mini-camp.” Offense was the focus of Thursday’s session, defense the word of the day Friday.

The hot spot

Whether hanging on the beach (Connor Clifton and his wife went to Clearwater) or pool (Brandon Carlo and family went to Boca Raton), or tarpon fishing in the Florida Keys (Jeremy Swayman, who was fired up as he gave a review of what was biting) or relaxing at a resort in Key West (David Pastrnak, who reported seeing a few sharks), Florida was a popular vacation spot for the Bruins during the bye week. “It was fun,” said Bergeron. “I got to recharge the batteries, spend some time with the family. We all went to Florida for a few days. It was nice. It was fun. We enjoyed it, and now it seems like guys are excited to be back at it.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.