Celtics find range from long distance, and other observations from wire-to-wire win over the Hornets

In the end, the Celtics held on for a wire-to-wire 127-116 win that was never actually in danger.

On Friday at TD Garden, Boston surged to a 28-point lead thanks to another night of scorching 3-point shooting. Although the last 15 minutes were far from perfect, the cushion certainly left some room for error.

On most nights, playing without starters Marcus Smart (ankle), Al Horford (knee swelling), and Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) could pose significant challenges for the Celtics. But the Hornets have rarely posed significant challenges against anyone this season.

The Celtics made 25 of 55 3-pointers, the third-most made threes in a game in franchise history. Jayson Tatum scored 41 points, although the Celtics probably would have preferred for him to watch the fourth quarter from the bench with a massive lead. Derrick White started the game by making six 3-pointers in a row and finished with a career-high 33 points. Mike Muscala, who was acquired from the Thunder on Thursday, had 12 points in his Celtics debut.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Observations from the game:

Advertisement

▪ There were times last season when White seemed tentative and uneasy launching 3-pointers, and he even turned down some open looks. At the start of this year, Celtics assistant coach Ben Sullivan worked on helping White get comfortable launching from beyond the arc without even giving it a second thought. He’s rarely hesitated this season, and this game was probably the best example. White fired up catch-and-shoot attempts in rhythm and with confidence. He started the game 6 for 6 from beyond the arc and was 7 for 9 at halftime.

On one second-quarter try with the shot clock about to expire, he rose and a Hornet got his hand on the ball, but White just regrouped and flicked the shot through the net.

▪ The Celtics took a 94-66 lead on a Tatum 3-point play with 5:21 left in the third. It felt like the game was over then. But Boston then went more than five minutes without a point as the Hornets built most of their gradual 15-0 run at the free throw line. It never reached the point where it felt like the lead was really in danger, but it was probably enough to make coach Joe Mazzulla stick with his top players a bit longer.

Advertisement

▪ Big man Muscala, who was acquired from the Thunder on Thursday in exchange for wing Justin Jackson and two second-round picks, received a nice ovation when he entered the game with 3:30 left in the first quarter.

Muscala said he spent part of Friday morning going over basic schemes and rotations with Boston’s coaching staff, and he at least felt comfortable enough to drill a pair of first-half 3-pointers. Then he snapped the Celtics’ five-minute scoring drought in the third by hitting another. It’s unclear what Muscala’s role will be when Boston is whole, but he’ll be an asset when Robert Williams and Al Horford need to have their playing time limited.

▪ After a game in which Blake Griffin dunked for the third or fourth time this season, he quipped that he hoped people would stop acting as if it was some stunning event. The former NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion is still just 33 years old, after all. Nevertheless, when he soared in for a follow slam after a Tatum miss in the first quarter Friday, the crowd seemed to appreciate the jolt of nostalgia.

Advertisement

▪ When these teams met in Charlotte last month, Tatum erupted for 51 points. He wasn’t quite as dominant Friday, but it was obvious that he had little respect for the Hornets’ defense. Whenever he faced single coverage in the first half he had little trouble dancing past his defender and getting to the rim and drawing fouls.

▪ Injuries have sidelined former Celtics forward Gordon Hayward during many of his returns to Boston. He was on the floor Friday, and his presence no longer even elicits reactions. He had little impact in the first half, registering just 2 points and two rebounds.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.