Dave Charbonneau has stage IV colon cancer. But he won’t stop skating with his 9-year-old daughter’s youth hockey team in Brookline.

Since Charbonneau was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in July, he has tried to live as normal a life as possible. Between surgeries and chemotherapy, Charbonneau is an astronomy professor at Harvard and a volunteer assistant coach for Brookline Youth Hockey.

Terra hangs her head, but her father gives her a pat on the back and a promise that she will get the next one. He has done the same for all four of his daughters, and he plans to keep doing so for as long as he can.

Dave Charbonneau weaves through cones with his 9-year-old daughter, Terra, tapping the puck back and forth as they skate down the ice. He sets her up on the doorstep, but she trips, and the puck slides wide of the net.

Terra, 9, is the fourth Charbonneau daughter to go through the program. The Brookline Youth Hockey community first embraced Charbonneau 13 years ago, when his oldest daughter, Stella, was 4.

Brookline youth hockey coach David Charbonneau helped his daughter, Terra, 9 with her pads. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

After his cancer diagnosis, the support has only grown stronger.

“He’s a person who gives so much to his community,” said Chantal Boxer, a mother of one of Charbonneau’s players. “You love to see the opportunity to be able to share in giving it back to him and really recognizing how important he is to so many adult lives and so many young lives.”

Brookline Youth Hockey partnered with the Boston Bruins and TD Bank to host a youth hockey clinic Friday at Warrior Ice Arena Friday in Charbonneau’s honor. Bruins center Charlie Coyle attended alongside Brookline’s U-10 and U-11 youth hockey teams.

Bruins center Charlie Coyle works with Brookline youth hockey players during a clinic at Warrior Ice Arena in honor of Dave Charbonneau, a youth coach diagnosed with cancer. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“The things I look forward to the most are the activities with the kids,” Charbonneau said. “And so being able to have basically every single 9- and 10-year-old in our entire program out on the ice with the Boston Bruins is like a dream come true for them, but also for me.”

During the clinic, Charbonneau snaps some iPhone photos of his players interacting with Coyle. As he clicks the shutter button, a huge smile stretches across his face.

“That’s the good thing about when a tragedy happens — the community and the people that come out, there’s so much good that comes out of it,” Coyle said. “And people just come to help and rally and just come to support. And it’s the least we can do.”

Charlie Coyle (left) and Dave Charbonneau had plenty to smile about on Friday at Warrior Ice Arena. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Charbonneau was at a Red Sox game with his wife in late July when something felt off. He checked in to Massachusetts General Hospital the next morning and received his diagnosis.

Charbonneau’s life has changed since that day. Chemotherapy treatments make him feel like he’s “on a boat.” He has to fight off fatigue and nausea, and he often worries about how his daughters are handling his diagnosis.

But, in every way he can, Charbonneau is living as normal a life as possible.

“I find it’s best to just sort of try to keep going until you physically can’t,” Charbonneau said. “And then that just makes me feel great about getting up and having a busy day.”

Dave Charbonneau enjoyed watching his youth players meet the Bruins' Charlie Coyle. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.