EMass wrestling: Brayton Carbone’s 100th win as a sophomore for Shawsheen headlines Wrestlers of the Week

Brayton Carbone, Shawsheen — The 120-pounder became the second Ram this season to reach 100 wins as a sophomore, completing the feat in a 70-12 triumph over Tyngsborough/Dracut.

Marco Albanese, Melrose — The sophomore’s first-period pin at 120 pounds clinched the Division 3 State Duals for the Red Hawks, upsetting top-seeded Tewksbury, 39-36.

Cooper Lussier, Whitman-Hanson — Returning from an injury, the sophomore is making up for lost time with a trio of pins as the Panthers earned two wins in a quad at Norwood. Lussier enters the postseason with a 4-0 record, all by fall.

Whitman-Hanson's Cooper Lussier (left) has pinned all four opponents he's faced this season after returning from an injury. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Derek Marcolini, Milford — The freshman won all three of his matchups at the Division 2 State Duals, setting the tone for the Scarlet Hawks as they repeated as champions.

Advertisement

Pablo Salas, Central Catholic — In a torrid stretch for the Raiders, the junior has stepped up to take crucial points in big dual meets, most recently moving up to 145 pounds and taking a pivotal six points as CC stunned previously undefeated Methuen, 55-22.

Tucker Vician, Natick — The senior took first place in the 182-pound weight class, taking outstanding wrestler honors at the Plymouth Invitational in New Hampshire and helping the Redhawks to a team championship.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.