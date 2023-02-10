fb-pixel Skip to main content
WRESTLING | ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

EMass wrestling: Brayton Carbone’s 100th win as a sophomore for Shawsheen headlines Wrestlers of the Week

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated February 10, 2023, 58 minutes ago
Brayton Carbone (top) scored his 100th victory last week against Tewksbury/Dracut.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Marco Albanese, Melrose — The sophomore’s first-period pin at 120 pounds clinched the Division 3 State Duals for the Red Hawks, upsetting top-seeded Tewksbury, 39-36.

Melrose sophomore Marco Albanese pins Tewksbury’s Ben Barrasso in a 120-pound match to win the Division 3 State Duals.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Brayton Carbone, Shawsheen — The 120-pounder became the second Ram this season to reach 100 wins as a sophomore, completing the feat in a 70-12 triumph over Tyngsborough/Dracut.

Cooper Lussier, Whitman-Hanson — Returning from an injury, the sophomore is making up for lost time with a trio of pins as the Panthers earned two wins in a quad at Norwood. Lussier enters the postseason with a 4-0 record, all by fall.

Whitman-Hanson's Cooper Lussier (left) has pinned all four opponents he's faced this season after returning from an injury.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Derek Marcolini, Milford — The freshman won all three of his matchups at the Division 2 State Duals, setting the tone for the Scarlet Hawks as they repeated as champions.

Advertisement

Pablo Salas, Central Catholic — In a torrid stretch for the Raiders, the junior has stepped up to take crucial points in big dual meets, most recently moving up to 145 pounds and taking a pivotal six points as CC stunned previously undefeated Methuen, 55-22.

Tucker Vician, Natick — The senior took first place in the 182-pound weight class, taking outstanding wrestler honors at the Plymouth Invitational in New Hampshire and helping the Redhawks to a team championship.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video