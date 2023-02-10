Kraft practically begged Brady to return. A romance writer and a breakup coach have thoughts.

OK, so those weren’t Kraft’s exact words. Technically, when the CNN host asked him if he wanted to sign Brady to a one-day contract — so Brady could retire as a New England Patriot — Kraft said: “Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it.”

Please, Tommy, give us one more chance — just one more day. No one loves you like we do. We were meant to be together.

It’s the cardinal rule of the dumped. Act like you don’t care. Pretend you’ve moved on. But there was Bob Kraft on CNN last week practically begging Tom Brady to return.

Advertisement

Tom Brady was greeted by team owner Robert Kraft as he left the field before the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in 2018. Jim Davis

In case you have been too busy paying attention to the teams that are actually playing in the Super Bowl this weekend and haven’t been following the long-running Brady soap opera, here’s how the situation is widely seen: A rift developed years back between Bill Belichick and Brady, and although Kraft didn’t step up to keep Brady around then, now he wants the PR boost a reunion would bring. And he’s playing the “clamoring” fans card.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Or, as Trenni Casey, host of “Early Edition” on NBC Sports Boston, told the Globe: He’s using us as “pawns.”

Thinking back to Kraft making us look all needy on CNN, I found myself wondering what form this alleged “clamoring” had taken, and reached out to the Patriots.

I wanted to know: Were lovelorn fans massing at Gillette, their bosoms heaving, threatening to rend their jerseys unless Brady returns? Have fanboys hired pilots to fly over Miami, spelling out “Tom come back!!!” in little white puffs, hoping Tom will look up? Are people writing out their first names with Brady’s last name inside pink hearts?

Thankfully, no (or at least not yet).

But here’s what did happen: On Feb. 1, the day Brady announced his retirement, Kraft released a tribute video — about how “lucky” the Patriots are to have had the number one player in NFL, and how he’s “pinching” himself just thinking back to how it happened — but he didn’t mention the notion of signing Brady to a one-day contract so he could retire as a Patriot.

Advertisement

But then Kraft looked at the social media response to his video, and whoa! “It was clear our fans want to bring Tom Brady back, many suggesting that we offer him a ceremonial one-day contract,” said Stacey James, the Patriots’ vice president of communications.

OK, so maybe to Kraft, that’s “clamoring.”

But wounded pride isn’t even the fans’ biggest problem. It’s that this invite puts us — once again — in the position of wanting something from Brady that he might not want to give. We’re back to hoping for some sign that we’re number one in his heart.

It comes after a difficult period around here, during which fans who were still reeling from Brady’s 2020 departure nearly suffered a death blow from his 2022 retirement message/snub (for those who have repressed it, he didn’t so much as mention us in his Instagram post ).

But then, earlier this month, when Brady announced his second, and likely final retirement from the NFL, some fans said it felt like closure. Gone was the pain of imagining him diving into another team’s arms. We could stop living the nightmare of picturing him in yet another team’s jersey.

Advertisement

As Gwyneth Paltrow might put it, we are consciously uncoupling. We finally understand that he is on his own path, and his journey is about him, not us (even though we know that when he starts on Fox Sports he’ll be sending us secret little messages with his eyes).

Then Kraft goes and throws out this invite, and now we’re back monitoring Instagram, hoping Brady will drop another video — this one broadcast not from a Florida beach, but from … Gillette!

But it’s been a week already with no word from Brady, so how should fans handle their emotions? Should we continue to hope?

In this case, the most helpful answers probably come not from sports radio jocks, but rather from a place of luuuvvvv.

“If it’s true love,” said romance writer Cameron D. Garriepy, author of the Thornton Vermont series and other steamy books, “you always put yourself out there. You take the leap.”

But before we all start naming our new puppies Brady, maybe we should hear from people who dwell in the real world.

Samantha Burns, a licensed mental health counselor and breakup coach, in Arlington, said Kraft’s invitation could be potentially “re-wounding” or “triggering.”

Melanie Grandchamp, of Pensocola, Fla., but originally from Rhode Island, stood outside Gillette Stadium after Tom Brady’s announcement that he would not play for the Patriots in 2020. “When I got the news I cried, yes I did cry,” she said. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

Her advice: If the worst happens — let’s not even spell it out — fans should remember they can only control what they can control, she said. “They have to create their own closure.”

Advertisement

And if we can’t reach that enlightened state? Perhaps it will help to think of the words of Natasha Adamo, a best-selling author and relationship coach: “How something ultimately ends,” she said, “doesn’t define the entirety of the history.”

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.