At the line with the game on the line, Lexington’s Maddie Parks delivers on a big night for Winchester’s Emily Collins

“That’s the first time I’ve ever [been] on the free throw line for a game winner,” Parks said. “Even though I was stressed, it’s something that you practice for.”

Parks swished one, but it was enough. The Minutemen held off Winchester’s final possession to earn a hard-fought, 54-53, road victory.

WINCHESTER — Lexington senior Maddie Parks understood the magnitude of Friday’s Middlesex League game with Winchester. Playoff seedings, conference bragging rights, and late-season momentum hung in the balance when she stepped to the line for two free throws with 7.3 seconds remaining and the score tied.

Lexington (13-3) entered the game eighth in the MIAA Division 1 Power Rankings, with Winchester (13-5) close behind in 11th.

Advertisement

The squads jockeyed for the lead throughout. The Red & Black led by as many as 7 in the first half before the Minutemen closed on a 6-0 run. Late in the fourth quarter, Winchester went up 45-41, only to watch Lexington to reel off 5 straight points.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Lexington’s Samantha Fortier (20) gets rid of the ball as she goes down. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“Having big wins like this just keeps us going,” sophomore Stella Criniti said. “We’ve had a really good record so far this season, and I think it’s just super motivating for all of us.”

Parks led the Minutemen with 14 points and Criniti added 13 points. They led a confident squad that was unafraid to shoot over taller Red & Black defenders or drive past them for layups.

“I think basketball, for a lot of them, is their No. 1 sport — their love,” Lexington coach Steve Solly said. “So they’re in situations like this all the time, and they believe in themselves in practice. So when they’re in the game, they can kind of say, ‘I’ve already been here. I’ve done this.’ ”

Emily Collins (33) celebrated with her teammates after becoming the program's all-time leading scorer. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Emily Collins (18 points) hit an early milestone for Winchester, scoring her school-record 760th point on a cutting layup in the first quarter. Claire English added 14 points from the frontcourt duo, who posed a challenge for the smaller Minutemen. Winchester sent full-court presses at Lexington for most of the contest, but Lexington worked through them.

Advertisement

“Noticing the girl in the middle of the court and passing it to her helped; it created space for the rest of the team,” Criniti said.

Winchester held the game in honor of the late Donna Gildersleeve, who died after battling cancer in June. Gildersleeve taught physical education in the district for 45 years and spent more than 30 years as the high school’s athletic trainer before retiring in 2017. Donations and concessions sales from the game are going to a scholarship in Gildersleeve’s name as part of the Winchester Scholarship Fund.

Winchester’s Tatum Kenrich (14) looks for an opening Erin Clark/Globe Staff