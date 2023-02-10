Michael Irvin files $100 million lawsuit, claiming he was falsely accused of misconduct

The lawsuit against a “Jane Doe” and Marriott International, Inc., was filed Thursday in Collin County, Texas, and reported Friday. Marriott International declined to comment.

Irvin, 56, was pulled off the remainder of NFL Network’s Super Bowl week coverage following a complaint about his behavior in a hotel on Sunday. He has worked at the network since 2009.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages, claiming he was falsely accused of misconduct by a female employee at a Phoenix hotel.

In interviews this week with with Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan and the Dallas Morning News, Irvin said he had a conversation with a woman at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel that lasted between 45 seconds and one minute. Irvin said he didn’t know her and “there was no sexual wrongdoing.”

Advertisement

Irvin also said he initially didn’t remember the meeting because “I had a few drinks, to tell you the truth.”

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

In his lawsuit, Irvin said he returned to the hotel, he briefly greeted, shook hands, and talked with several fans, including the woman, for a few minutes before going to his room alone.

The lawsuit claims a hotel manager reported “false information” to the NFL, accusing Irvin of improper behavior toward a hotel employee. Irvin was then “shockingly woken up by a crew of security” and removed from the hotel “without any explanation or questions,” the lawsuit said.

Witnesses have come forward in Irvin’s defense, said Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern.

“It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life. Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well,” McCathern said.

Advertisement

Report: Burke to be DC in Houston

ESPN reported that a source confirmed the Houston Texans reached an agreement with Matt Burke for him to take over as the team’s defensive coordinator under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Burke was the defensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals for the 2022 season. From 2017 to 2019, he was the defensive coordinator in Miami for former Dolphins coach Adam Gase.

Ryans was named Jan. 31 as coach of the Texans. He was the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator for two seasons before being hired in Houston.

Browns owners eye NBA stake

Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are taking another shot at the NBA. The Haslams are in talks to buy a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The Haslams have explored buying other pro teams, including the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, in the past and are seeking the 25 percent share in the Bucks currently held by Marc Lasry, according to the person.