No. 10 HPNA didn’t want to talk about Taylor Bruno after she turned away 35 shots to secure a tie for Methuen/Tewksbury

HPNA senior Cassy Doherty’s pass out front bounced off of sophomore Gabi Locke and into the net and after a back-and-forth overtime, HPNA and Methuen/Tewksbury tied 2-2 at Methuen High School.

Yet it was the unlikeliest of opportunities that knotted the game with 25.6 seconds to play.

METHUEN — Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover kept knocking at the door in search of an equalizer, peppering Methuen/Tewksbury senior goaltender Taylor Bruno with high-quality scoring chances.

“It was a huge character, come-from-behind [effort],” said HPNA coach Gary Kane. “It was great to see their resilience today.”

“Teams get hardened by this kind of play,” continued Kane. “They just get developed, they learn how to play. It prepares you for the state [tournament].”

Bruno stood tall between the pipes, making several quality stops for the Red Rangers (8-4-3). Bruno finished with 35 saves, tracking the puck well and maintaining composure as HPNA threw the kitchen sink at the net.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate the past couple years with some great goaltending,” said Methuen/Tewksbury interim coach Dave O’Hearn. “We have three capable goalies, Taylor’s got some experience for us and I think it’s important for our younger goalies to see how a senior gets prepared to play. She’s in the right place, made some good plays, and some solid stops.”

The Red Rangers stormed out of the gate early, gaining a two-goal advantage at the first intermission courtesy of a 15-2 advantage in shots. Senior Nikole Gosse and junior Kat Schille each scored and had an assist, finding success off low-to-high plays. With strong shots from the point looking for rebounds, the Red Rangers capitalized on winning position in front of the net.

“Part of what we do is get pucks to the net and get some rebounds . . . the goal was to win in front of the net,” said O’Hearn. “I thought we were buzzing pretty well in the first [period].”

After the first period, HPNA reversed the shot advantage, out-shooting the Red Rangers, 35-7, the rest of the way.

Sophomore Kendall LaRiviere put HPNA on the board early in the third period, one-timing a feed from senior captain Kaitlyn Bush into the top corner on the power play. Bush finished with a pair of assists for 10th-ranked HPNA (10-5-2), courtesy of her scintillating speed and creativity with the puck.

