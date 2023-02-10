Revolution shut out Nashville in third preseason match

Dylan Borrero converted a Giacomo Vrioni feed in the 50th minute Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla., the New England Revolution beating Nashville, 1-0, in the third of five preseason games before their Feb. 25 Major League Soccer season opener.
New England’s starting backline of Dave Romney, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye, and Christian Makoun, along with goalkeepers Djordje Petrović and Earl Edwards Jr., recorded the Revolution’s first clean sheet of the preseason.
“It looked organized today,” said Kessler, who saw his first action after an injury. “I thought we were more organized today than in the first two games, so we’re making strides and gelling with new people. I thought Latif [Blessing] and Matt [Polster] in front of us did a good job closing down passing lanes and stuff like that. So, it was organized and better structured today.”
The Revs’ lineup once again leaned young, with four homegrown players — Cambridge midfielder Jack Panayotou; Arlington midfielder Noel Buck; Cranston, R.I., midfielder Damian Rivera; and South Hamilton forward Justin Rennicks — seeing time. Midfielder Josh Bolma and defender Victor Souza, New England’s 2023 SuperDraft selections, each entered in the second half.
New England is scheduled to face FC Cincinnati on Tuesday in Clearwater, Fla.