Robert Kraft says Bill O’Brien was ‘an excellent choice’ to be Patriots offensive coordinator

“I’m really happy Bill O’Brien has joined us,” Kraft said. “I think he was an excellent choice. He has learning-curve experience of our system. He knows Mac Jones. He knows how to build a great offense. I’m excited to see what happens next year.”

Kraft, speaking Friday morning at an otherwise off-the-record breakfast, endorsed New England’s biggest move of the offseason thus far.

PHOENIX — Patriots owner Robert Kraft is pleased with the team’s decision to hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator.

O’Brien, who previously coached in New England for five seasons, will be tasked with reviving a sputtering offense that regressed significantly this past season under the tandem of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

Advertisement

Although O’Brien did not officially coach Jones at Alabama, the two are familiar with each other, having spent a few months working together in 2021.

Once the Patriots announced the hiring of O’Brien at the end of January, his work began almost immediately. He joined the rest of the coaching staff in Las Vegas for the East-West Shrine Bowl, taking a hands-on role with the prospects.

Along with O’Brien, the Patriots have added Adrian Klemm and Will Lawing to their coaching staff this offseason.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.