‘That’s a person you want to have around:’ Brad Stevens did his homework before trading for Mike Muscala

“When people that I knew well described Mike [Muscala], whether in coaching or playing with him or whatever, they always talked about the way he approached his work, the way he was as a teammate, the way he competed to win,” Stevens said Friday. “That was the most important thing. Anybody that played with him would tell you they love playing with him, which, an alarm goes off in your head. That’s a person you want to have around.”

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said that as he discusses players around the league over the course of a season, he stores as much information as he can as he tries to determine whether someone from another team might be a good fit for his team someday.

Advertisement

Stevens had conversations with the Thunder over the course of the season, and prior to Thursday’s trade deadline, Boston acquired Muscala in exchange for veteran wing Justin Jackson and a pair of second-round picks.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

“We thought he was a guy that can fit with really any combination of our bigs,” Stevens said. “And in the last couple of years we’ve been good when we played big. He’s versatile enough to do some things defensively, but he’s also obviously super skilled and makes the right play, ball doesn’t stick in his hands very long, all that stuff.”

Stevens pointed out that the team continues to be a bit cautious with Robert Williams’s playing time, and added that Al Horford will not play in games on back-to-back nights all season, so Muscala will fill an important role over the rest of the regular season.

Muscala, who was active for Friday’s game against the Hornets, said he found out about the trade via a text message from his agent Thursday morning, while he was in Los Angeles with the Thunder.

Advertisement

“Definitely just grateful for the opportunity here to be part of a great team and here in Boston,” he said. “I’ve heard so many good things about the city. So I’m excited to get to know the city more, get to know the fans, and just go play some ball.”

Stevens said the Celtics had cursory discussions about other potential trades, but that when he looked at the roster of a team that currently sits atop the NBA, it became clear there was no need to disturb the regular rotation.

“If we were going to make a move where we bring in a person that’s going to play a ton of minutes, you almost have to subtract somebody that plays a ton of minutes,” he said. “I think our team has a good way about itself. I think we’ve got 13 players that can play and impact each other in a really good way, but we also have a bunch of guys that don’t need to do it every night. So that ability to play but not have to need to play is a big deal, and I think that’s what we need to have as a team.”

…

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown suffered a maxillary facial fracture when he took an inadvertent elbow to the face from teammate Jayson Tatum and will be reevaluated in a week, the Celtics said.

“It looks like no surgery, but we’re going to see how he feels over the next few days,” Stevens said. “He’s already been fitted for a mask. He’s still feeling it, doesn’t feel great. So we’ll see how he feels when he starts moving around and then we’ll get together early in the week and kind of figure out what’s next. But it doesn’t look like it’s going to be too long, which is a good thing.”

Advertisement

Marcus Smart on Friday missed his ninth consecutive game because of a sprained right ankle. Coach Joe Mazzulla said that Smart was able to do some on-court work prior to the game and is considered day to day. Horford missed his second game in a row with knee swelling, but Stevens said the issue is not considered serious.

“I think that’s going to be a very short-term thing,” Stevens said. “He feels pretty good but we’re just being conservative with Al.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.