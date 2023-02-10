Think you have Braintree’s Drew McGourty pinned? Think again, because the skilled contortionist has his own ‘funky’ style

The 2021 Devin Ness Memorial Tournament at Oliver Ames was where the dynamic sophomore announced his arrival on the high school wrestling scene. McGourty rolled his shoulders out, going into a backwards somersault to earn reversal points.

For Braintree junior Drew McGourty , it means he’s got you right where he wants you.

For most wrestlers, getting caught in a double arm bar, especially in your first varsity tournament, spells the end of your time in the winner’s bracket.

The matchup against Walpole’s Joseph Servello ended in a technical fall just 12 seconds into the second period, and McGourty went on to win the tournament.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Braintree coach Brian Caffelle. “It’s something that you couldn’t even describe.”

McGourty missed his freshman year due to the pandemic, but the champion, who won youth New Englands in seventh grade and youth States in eighth grade, didn’t miss a beat.

He put together a 31-6 sophomore record at 145 pounds, finishing first at Division 1 South Sectionals, runner-up at D1 States, and fifth at All-States. He moved up to 152 this year, finishing the regular season 36-1.

McGourty started wrestling at age 5 and developed his “funky” style while training. A creative mind, he’d let opponents take him down, only to reverse or pin them from there.

“I’ll get in a lot of positions where a lot of coaches will tell you not to do,” McGourty said. “A lot of coaches tell kids not to reach back, or not to step over from bottom, and those are positions that I score in a lot. I have a lot of flexibility that I use to my advantage, to score points, to run up the score.”

An adept scrambler and escape artist, McGourty’s natural elasticity gives him an arsenal of moves to use, and his experience has made him comfortable with what his body can do.

“My shoulders, I’ve been moving them around forever,” he said. “I can basically dislocate them and they’ll be OK.”

McGourty’s coaches get frustrated when he does the opposite of what they instruct. But Caffelle hasn’t been nervous watching him since that first tournament.

“We coach how the body moves and what angles the body moves in,” Caffelle said. “Drew is pretty much an exception to all of those things. He can work his way out of positions where you say ‘if you get this position it’s over.’ ”

Braintree coach Brian Caffelle has learned to trust Drew McGourty's unique style. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

It was instant chemistry when McGourty joined MetroWest United, a club which practices and competes off-season, and where co-head coach Nick Avery draws from his experience being a similarly funky wrestler.

“When you get such a unique style in the room, it makes it more fun for everybody,” Avery said. “He was putting kids in positions they weren’t used to. I think a lot of coaches shy kids away from that. I’m someone who embraces it.”

The two have worked at improving McGourty’s skill in neutral position.

“His style is really unique. It’s quick, it’s athletic, it’s flexible, it’s mat-savvy,” Avery said. “[He’s] learning when to use his talents, and went to shut it down into traditional wrestling. It makes him way deadlier as a wrestler because it’s a threat.”

McGourty’s legs are so pliable that referees will often pause the match to call his position potentially dangerous, but it’s just McGourty’s tricky defense.

“His leg counters are so dynamic that we continue to work those,” Avery said. “How do we not just use it to scramble out, but to counter punch and score. He [could always] scramble well, but wasn’t producing as many points.”

MetroWest co-head coach Erik Delehanty is not surprised by McGourty’s success because he almost never misses practice and keeps a positive attitude.

“Wrestling can be grueling,” Delehanty said. “If you’re not having fun, the sport can take a lot out of you. He’s funny, he’s loose and happy, he’s enjoying himself when he’s at practice.”

On the mat, McGourty flips the switch to competition mode and works quickly. He can build up a big lead, forcing opponents into riskier moves.

“In a word, he just overwhelms,” Caffelle said. “When I watch Drew wrestle, he’s constantly in that state [where] he does what he wants. There’s no panic. He just wrestles, he does what he does best.”

The two regular season losses in his career came when McGourty bumped up a weight class for a tougher test, displaying the trust he’s earned from his coach.

“Any given night I’ll take my chances with Drew,” Caffelle said. “You just know somehow, some way, he’s going to get out of it. It’s something he reacts to and manages to find a way.”

Near falls

▪ Weymouth finished the regular season on a high note, defeating Walpole, 54-24, as the Wildcats compiled a 19-12 record. It’s a stunning turnaround from a 1-17 struggle last season.

Coach Danny Murphy and assistants Jake Leeper, Jake Harrison, and Jack Desmond are in their second season with the team and have seen their collective efforts develop into success.

“The biggest thing has been the coaching staff,” Murphy said. “Working with kids, building relationships, teaching techniques. They do everything there, it makes the program run.”

The Wildcats are getting contributions across the board, from senior captains to freshmen. Nick Swan (37-8) leads the team with fellow senior captains Tyler Ahern (team-high 25 pins at 195), Devon Getz (113), and Hugh Meighan (152) all racking up over 20 wins.

Freshman Jake Thompson (24-11 at 145) leads the team in takedowns and classmate Kevin Mackin (25-14 at 138) has the team’s fourth-most dual meet points.

“It’s an incredible group of kids,” Murphy said. “You don’t have to be on them about effort. They know they have to work as hard as they can for learning to take place.”

▪ The MIAA postseason kicks off Saturday with 12 sectional tournaments, beginning a gauntlet for the most talented wrestlers that will last until the New England championship in three weeks. Saturday’s Division 1 locations: North at Methuen, South at Brockton, Central/Metro at Newton South, and West/Central at Algonquin. Division 2: North at Salem, South at Bridgewater-Raynham, Central at Bellingham, and West at Northbridge. Division 3: North at Tewksbury, South at Foxborough, Central at Wayland, and West at Mohawk Trail.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.