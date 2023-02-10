This year’s Super Bowl site brings back Patriots memories, and other thoughts

▪ There have been two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the site of Sunday night’s matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles.

One good.

One bad.

Let’s go in chronological order.

The bad one was first. State Farm Stadium was known as University of Phoenix Stadium in February of 2007. The much-feared, oft-hated Patriots were 18-0 when they arrived in Phoenix, readying to become the first 19-0 team in NFL history and join the annoying Miami Dolphins as the NFL’s only perfect teams.

Tom Brady threw 50 regular-season touchdown passes in ‘07 and future media star Randy Moss caught 23 of them. Bill Belichick’s Patriots had endured the Spygate scandal and were in “us against the world” mode when they took the field for Super Bowl XLII.

Here at the Globe, we had a “Perfection” commemorative book just about done, and “19-0″ hats and T-shirts were ready to flood the market. The Patriots were 12-point favorites against the Giants.

After Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performed at halftime, New England got its heart broken in the closing minutes when David Tyree made his Velcro-helmet catch and Eli Manning connected with Plaxico Burress on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 35 seconds remaining. The Giants won, 17-14, and the Globe’s front-page headline was “History Derailed.”

Seven years later, the Patriots came back — still feared, still hated, and much scorned for a “Deflategate” scandal, which had yet to be adjudicated. One day after Belichick’s epic “Mona Lisa Vito” press conference in Foxborough, a feisty Bob Kraft landed with his team in Phoenix and immediately demanded apologies from Roger Goodell and the NFL.

The Patriots hadn’t won a Super Bowl in 10 whole years, but Messrs. Brady and Belichick got their revenge with a 28-24 comeback victory after trailing, 24-14, to start the fourth. Victory was secured when former Patriots coach Pete Carroll made the dumbest play call in sports history, opting for a goal-line slant pass in traffic instead of handing off to Marshawn Lynch.

The “Malcolm! Go!” moment launched the second dynasty of the Belichick/Brady regime.

Feels like a long time ago.

Sigh.

▪ Quiz: Andy Reid is the fifth head coach to coach against his former team in a Super Bowl. Name the other four. Head coaches only. (Answer below.)

▪ Watching the undermanned Celtics beat the 76ers Wednesday made it clear that they are the team to beat in the playoffs. With three starters out, and Jaylen Brown shelved with a broken face, they beat the Sixers, 106-99. In old-timey fashion, the Celtics had six players in double figures, scoring between 12-19. That’s a perfect box score. Red would have loved it.

Derrick White (above) had 19 points vs. Philadelphia, tied for the team high with Malcolm Brogdon. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

▪ The Phillies and Mets have owners who don’t care about losing money on their baseball teams. They make plenty of money elsewhere and think of their franchises as a fun hobby with only one goal: winning.

Here’s Mets owner Steve Cohen to ESPN: “I’ve heard what everyone else has heard; that they [other owners] are not happy with me … They’re putting it on me. Maybe they need to look more at themselves.”

▪ Brady says he will “start” his 10-year, $375 million Fox TV gig in the fall of 2024. Huh? That’s a year and a half away. What’s with the delay? If I were Fox, I’d have him working this year’s Super Bowl in some capacity, then joining folks in the booth next season. Makes me wonder whether it will ever happen at all.

▪ Team-killer Kyrie Irving blames the Nets for everything that went wrong in his train-wreck time in Brooklyn. “I was in Brooklyn where I felt very disrespected,” Irving said in Dallas Tuesday. Kyrie and Kevin Durant wound up playing 74 games together for the Nets.

Kyrie Irving is now suiting up for Dallas, his fourth team in 12 NBA seasons. Ronald Martinez/Getty

▪ One of the coolest parts of the excellent Bill Russell Netflix documentary was hearing Stephen Curry say he’d really value an original draft of Russell’s classic bio, “Second Wind,” written by Russell and Taylor Branch. Curry is an athlete who “gets it.”

▪ I know we are getting ahead of ourselves, but it’s cool to think that in December of 2024, the Bruins will be able to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first game in their history — a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Maroons played at Boston Arena on Dec. 1, 1924. The Bruins didn’t play at the “new” Old Boston Garden until November of 1928.

Boston Arena, around the corner from Symphony Hall, is now Matthews Arena, home to Northeastern hockey. It opened in 1910 and was the site of a Theodore Roosevelt rally in 1912, not to mention later receptions for Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart. It also was the site of the first Celtics home game in 1946.

Matthews seats only about 5,000, but it would be pretty cool if the Bruins and Habs could play there on the 100th anniversary.

▪ How is Dave Cowens connected to Shaquille O’Neal? Both were NBA MVPs and centers on championship teams. But there’s one more thing: Cowens knocked out Shaq’s father’s two front teeth in a pickup game in New Jersey way back in the day.

Cowens learned of this when he encountered young Shaq at an NBA rookie orientation program in 1992.

“I was the old-timer who talked to the group of young players,” remembers Cowens. “And after the class, Shaquille came up to me. I had never met him before, and he said, ‘You knocked my dad’s two front teeth out in a pickup game.’ I looked at him and I said, ‘You’re not gonna hurt me, are you?’

“It turns out that it was Shaq’s birth father [Joseph Toney], who was an East Orange, N.J., guy. I played in a pickup game in East Orange because I had a teammate at Florida State from East Orange. And I remember there was a fight on the playground one night and all these guys were roughhousing.

“I remember somebody on my back and I was swinging him around and a couple of guys had knives out. And I think the fight was precipitated because I inadvertently got a rebound and must have knocked Shaq’s dad’s teeth out.”

▪ Why do I suspect that every Red Sox winter transaction other than Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida was about payroll flexibility, team-favorable options, and staying under the luxury-tax threshold?

▪ Pat Mahomes Sr. lived in Quincy when he pitched for the Red Sox in 1996 and 1997. His Sox managers were Kevin Kennedy and Jimy Williams. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was only 4 when his dad went 8-0 for Bobby Valentine’s Mets in 1999. Bobby V took note of the little boy’s athleticism and allowed him to shag fly balls with Mets pitchers during batting practice in ‘99 and 2000. Longtime reliever LaTroy Hawkins is Patrick Mahomes’s godfather.

▪ Going back to 2011, LeBron James has won five consecutive playoff series against the Celtics. The best night of his career might have been Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics at the Garden in 2012.

With the Celtics holding a 3-2 series lead, hoping to return to the Finals for a third time in five seasons, LeBron made 19 of 26 shots and scored 45 points with 15 rebounds and 5 assists in an easy win for the Heat. Miami went on to win Game 7 at home, then beat Oklahoma City in the Finals. It was the first of LeBron’s four NBA titles.

Say what you want about the 2022-23 Lakers, they’re going to be a tough out if they make it into the Western Conference playoffs.

Paul Pierce tries to defend LeBron James during Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference finals. REUTERS

▪ Great dustup between UConn’s Geno “No Victory Margin Is Too Great” Auriemma and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley after the Gamecocks beat the Huskies last Sunday. Geno lost his composure at the end of the game, picked up a T, then critiqued South Carolina’s roughhouse style. Staley was not having it. “I am not going to stand down when you’re going to denounce how we play,” said Staley.

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma was held back by assistant coach Jamelle Elliott during last Sunday's game against South Carolina. Jessica Hill/Associated Press

▪ The New York Post reports that Dylan Gooden, son of Dwight Gooden, has signed a letter of intent to play football at Maryland. Dwight Gooden told the Post, “He played baseball, said baseball was boring, which I don’t understand.”

▪ Kudos to Sports Museum curator Dick Johnson, who unveiled two spectacular galleries this month: a walk through New England track and field history at the Track at New Balance and a “Boston Beats the Odds” exhibit in the sportsbook room at the Encore Casino.

▪ Who knew that Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie was a school adjustment counselor at Westford Academy in the mid 1970s?

▪ One of my readers thinks Brady is going to wind up looking like Madonna if he doesn’t knock off the plastic surgery.

▪ There’s a sports/rock-and-roll twist to the ubiquitous Chevy “Walk Away With Me” commercial. The song in the ad is “Anyhow,” by the Tedeschi Trucks Band. Susan Tedeschi is from Norwell and her husband, Derek Trucks, played with the Allman Brothers, as did his uncle, Butch Trucks. Derek Trucks performed the national anthem before Jacksonville’s playoff game last month.

Sports connection? Derek Trucks is the great nephew of former MLB pitcher Virgil Trucks, who gave up 12 career homers to Ted Williams.

▪ Quiz answer: Weeb Ewbank (Jets, Colts), Dan Reeves (Falcons, Broncos), Jon Gruden (Buccaneers, Raiders), Pete Carroll (Seahawks, Patriots).

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.