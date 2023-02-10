‘This is only the beginning’: Medford store serves as donation hub for Turkish earthquake victims

“There are actually still people under the rubble that we are in contact with through phone who are saying goodbye because they don’t think they will survive,” said the shop’s owner Cenk Emre. “So we just mobilized the local people to get together here to get what people need most on the ground.”

At the center of local aid efforts is Freerange Market, an independent Turkish grocery store in Medford that has become the donation collection hub for earthquake victims.

As search and rescue teams in Turkey and Syria continue looking for survivors following a devastating earthquake, the local community in the Greater Boston is working to gather relief items for victims.

Advertisement

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday morning, followed by powerful aftershocks. The earthquake destroyed thousands of buildings, trapping people under the rubble and leaving many without shelter. More than 20,000 lives had been claimed as of Feb. 9, the vast majority in Turkey.

The Freerange Market is working with the Turkish Consulate in Boston, which also serves as a donation center, to raise money and collect relief items.

Items on the market floor waited to be shipped to quake victims. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

On Friday, half the store was taken over by volunteers organizing piles of donated items into categories. Calm Turkish music played in the background in contrast to the loud snapping and ripping of tape as volunteers hurriedly packed donations into cardboard boxes.

Outside, a pile of items continued to grow as more and more residents showed up to drop off donations.

Emre said since Monday, volunteers have come into his shop every day to help to pack dozens of boxes full of clothes, blankets, and other essentials. Outside the store, loading trucks wait to transport supplies to the airport where Turkish Airlines flights will deliver them to areas in need of disaster relief.

Advertisement

“Within the first first day, we were able to send off two truckloads, and so far, it’s quickly risen up,” Emre said. “We have seen such physical, emotional, and monetary support from the community.”

Store owner Cenk Emre sorted through labels to id boxes to be shipped. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Taner Gulbas, a volunteer helping with the logistics of shipping donations, said the store is also helping raise money toward long-term aid for earthquake victims.

“We have seen a tragedy in our home country and it’s devastating,” Gulbas said. “I hope that we can help any life with all the efforts that we do as a community.”

The store is working to raise emergency funds through efforts such as Turkish Philanthropy Funds and Bridge to Turkiye Fund. As of Friday, Emre said they have raised over $10 million.

Because Freerange Market is already overwhelmed with donated food and clothes, Gulbas said the store is urging community members to donate other relief items such as medical supplies, tents, and more.

A full truck load waited to go to Logan Airport for shipping to quake victims. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Emre said the store first began assisting those in need when the COVID-19 pandemic began by helping elderly people who couldn’t leave their homes to do groceries. So when he heard about the earthquake in his home country, Emre offered to make his store a part of community efforts to help victims.

“Our store was already a multicultural, multiethnic spot,” Emre said. “So it just made sense [to make it a donation center].”

Items piled up to be sorted before shipping. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Beth Vause, who stopped by the store to donate some items, said she had heard that the store was collecting donations from a coworker.

Advertisement

“I work with a couple of people from Turkey, so I watched them watch the damage [of the earthquake],” Vause said. “It was heartbreaking.”

Emre said that the store will continue to collect donations and raise money indefinitely.

“Until someone says stop, we will continue to do this,” Emre said.

Community members also worked together to host a benefit concert on Friday evening at the First Church in Cambridge to help raise money. Boston-based Turkish musicians were set to perform classical Turkish music to raise awareness about the earthquake and money for relief efforts.

Emre said the community is working together to find other ways they can help those back in Turkey.

“This is only the beginning,” Emre said.

Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.