Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Indications are that the wintering Smith’s longspur in Hadley may have departed.

Highlights last week were a varied thrush in Forestdale, a continuing Western grebe in Mashpee, a similarly lingering painted bunting in Orleans, a large number of evening grosbeaks at scattered locations in Western Massachusetts and a near absence of common redpolls and other winter finches that aren’t red crossbills.

Bristol County: Two greater white-fronted geese on Shaw Road in Fairhaven, a clay-colored sparrow at the Apponegansett Meeting House in Dartmouth, a house wren at Rulon Farm in Westport, two marsh wrens in Acoaxet and two rusty blackbirds in Mansfield.

Berkshire County: Two rough-legged hawks at the Green River Farms in Williamstown, 50 evening grosbeaks on Windsor Bush Road in Windsor, other grosbeak small flocks in Washington and Savoy and six pine grosbeaks at the Eugene D. Moran Wildlife Management Area.

Cape Cod: A varied thrush in a yard on Cotuit Road in Forestdale, a continuing Western grebe off Attaquin Park on the shore of Mashpee Pond, a painted bunting in Orleans, a continuing Eurasian green-winged teal at High Head Beach, a Pacific loon and two glaucous gulls at Race Point Beach, six black vultures soaring over Eastham, an American bittern at Fort Hill in Eastham, two short-eared owls at Nauset Beach, two continuing willets at Forest Beach and two rusty blackbirds at the old fish hatchery in East Sandwich.

Essex County: Greater white-fronted geese at Appleton Farms and at the New England Biolabs property in Ipswich, lingering eared grebes at Niles Beach and in Marblehead, a barnacle goose at the Bear Creek Wildlife Sanctuary in Saugus, two thick-billed murres and a common murre off the Jodrey State Fish Pier in Gloucester, 20 red crossbills at Plum Island, eight red crossbills at the Salisbury Beach camp ground, five American pipits at Niles Pond and nine rusty blackbirds at the Middleton Danvers Community Garden.

Franklin County: Four black vultures in Deerfield, a Barrow’s goldeneye at at the Barton Cove campground, a rough-legged hawk and 40 snow buntings in Montague and 28 rusty blackbirds in Sunderland.

Hampden County: A varied thrush and two wood ducks at the Fannie Stebbins Wildlife Refuge in Longmeadow, two gadwalls and a redhead at Pynchon Point park in Agawam and a Barrow’s goldeneye off the River Road bike path in Agawam.

Hampshire County: A continuing greater white-fronted goose at the campus pond at University of Massachusetts Amherst, a redhead at Beachgrounds Park in South Hadley, a Lapland longspur at the fields by Honey Pot Road in Hadley, where the wintering Smith’s longspur was last reported on Feb. 2, and two lesser scaup at the Quabbin Reservoir boat cove in Ware.

Martha’s Vineyard: A common raven at the Wasque Reservation, two wintering laughing gulls at Eastville Point Beach and two yellow-bellied sapsuckers in West Tisbury.

Middlesex County: A Barrow’s goldeneye in the Merrimack River behind the University of Massachusetts Lowell Paul E. Tsongas Center, two redheads at Fresh Pond Reservation, a tundra swan at the Heard Farm Conservation Area in Wayland, an orange-crowned warbler and an osprey in flight over Mount Auburn Cemetery, a short-eared owl on the Concord side of the Hanscom Air Force Base and a rough-legged hawk in Pepperell.

Nantucket: Sixteen snow geese at Sankaty Head Golf Club, four Northern shovelers at Miacomet Pond, a continuing tufted duck off Madaket Road, two common gallinules and an American bittern off Washing Pond Road and a wintering great egret at Madaket.

Norfolk County: A wandering barnacle goose at Longfellow Pond in Wellesley – possibly the same bird previously observed in Newton – a Northern shoveler at the Needham Reservoir and two Iceland gulls in the Little Harbor area in Cohasset.

Plymouth County: Two sandhill cranes at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area, four calling American woodcocks at the Nemasket Trail and a yellow-breasted chat in Plymouth.

Suffolk County: A Barrow’s goldeneye and a razorbill off Castle Island, single rough-legged hawks at the Boston Logan International Airport and Rumney Marsh Reservation and a pied-billed grebe at Jamaica Pond.

Worcester County: Two Iceland gulls and a glaucous gull at Sawmill Pond in Fitchburg, two Iceland gulls at gate 37 of the Wachusett Reservoir, two sandhill cranes at the Dexter Drumlin Reservation and a large continuing flock of evening grosbeaks in Royalston.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.