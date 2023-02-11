Flooding at Billerica Memorial High School investigated as vandalism

The first three floors of Billerica Memorial High School were flooded Saturday morning and officials are investigating it as an act of vandalism, according to police and school officials.

The flooding was confined to the academic wing of the 325,000 square foot building that opened in 2019 at a cost of $176 million, officials said.

The building is the “gem of the community,” Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost said in a phone interview. “We’re going to prosecute whoever was responsible to the best of our abilities.”